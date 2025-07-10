Ilia Topuria Siblings: Get to Know Aleksandre, Mari Tlashadze and Ana Tlashadze

Ilia Topuria, born on January 21, 1997, in Halle Westfalen, Germany, to Georgian parents, is a professional mixed martial artist who has taken the UFC by storm.

Known as “El Matador,” he holds dual Georgian and Spanish citizenship, reflecting his diverse upbringing.

His family moved to Georgia when he was seven, where he began training in Greco-Roman wrestling, and later relocated to Alicante, Spain, at 15, where he transitioned to mixed martial arts (MMA).

Topuria’s journey in combat sports has been marked by an undefeated record and a relentless drive, making him a standout figure in the UFC’s featherweight and lightweight divisions.

Siblings

Ilia comes from a close-knit family with three siblings, an older brother, Aleksandre Topuria, and two sisters, Mari Tlashadze and Ana Tlashadze.

Aleksandre is a prominent figure in Ilia’s life and career.

A talented mixed martial artist himself, he has a professional record of 6-1 and made his UFC debut in 2025 at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia, competing in the bantamweight division.

The brothers achieved a historic milestone in May 2018, becoming the first Georgians to earn black belts in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Career

Topuria’s MMA career began in 2015 on the Spanish regional circuit, where he quickly established himself with four consecutive submission victories, showcasing his grappling expertise.

His early success included winning a belt in the Mix Fight Events promotion.

In 2018, he competed internationally in Cage MMA Finland and faced a setback when he missed weight for a Cage Warriors Bantamweight Championship fight, though he still secured a swift victory.

Topuria’s career gained momentum when he signed with Brave Combat Federation in 2019, earning a first-round submission win and a Performance of the Night award.

His UFC debut came in 2020, replacing an injured fighter on short notice against Youssef Zalal, whom he defeated by unanimous decision.

Since then, Topuria has maintained an impeccable 16-0 record, with notable victories over Jai Herbert, Bryce Mitchell, Josh Emmett, Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira.

His knockout win over Volkanovski at UFC 298 in February 2024 made him the first Georgian and Spanish fighter to claim the UFC Featherweight Championship, ending Volkanovski’s four-year reign.

Topuria defended his featherweight title against Holloway at UFC 308 before vacating it to pursue the lightweight title, which he won against Oliveira at UFC 317 in June 2025 via a first-round knockout.

His fighting style, blending precise striking with elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, has made him one of the most formidable fighters in the UFC, currently ranked number 1 in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings as of July 1, 2025.

Accolades

Topuria’s is a former UFC Featherweight Champion and the current UFC Lightweight Champion, a rare feat that cements his status as a two-division titleholder.

His victories have earned him multiple Performance of the Night awards for his finishes against Jai Herbert, Bryce Mitchell, Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira.

Additionally, his unanimous decision win over Josh Emmett at UFC on ABC in June 2023 earned him a Fight of the Night award.

Topuria’s knockout of Volkanovski and Holloway also garnered him nominations for the 2024 President’s Choice Performance of the Year.

Beyond the Octagon, he was honored with the Order of Honor by the President of Georgia in March 2024, recognizing his contributions to Georgian sports.