I’ll have kids when I’m ready – Burna Boy

Award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has stated why he does not want to have kids yet.

Burna Boy said he was not ready to be a father yet because he cannot give the kids the attention they rightfully deserve.

He made this statement during a question and answer session during a recent Instagram live session with his fans.

The ‘African Giant’ hitmaker explained that he would have children when he is fully settled.

He said: “Why haven’t I had kids yet? Bro, because I don’t want to have kids yet.

“Have you seen my mum the way she loves me? Have you seen my dad the way he loves me? I know I can’t give that to anyone right now with the life I’m living. So until I’m settled and I can be there for my children everyday, I’m not having a kid.

“I feel like my kids deserved better than I got. And I got both my mum and dad so you understand?”

Speaking on the allegations that he is impotent, Burna Boy said: “When I see the bants and the things people say [about me not being able to have kids], I said this is unimportant. Let’s assume that it is true that I couldn’t even have kids, you know that there’s something called IVF? But that is not even true.”