South African Actor Esta TerBlanche, “All My Children” Star, Passes Away at 51

South African actor Esta TerBlanche, best known for her role on the beloved soap opera “All My Children,” has died at the age of 51, according to her publicist and manager.

Lisa Rodrigo, TerBlanche’s publicist, announced the news on Facebook, saying: “It’s with a heavy heart that my friend and client Esta TerBlanche passed away Thursday of natural causes. An autopsy report is pending.” Rodrigo added, “I am still processing and in shock. Esta was a beautiful soul inside and out. I was proud to know her and work with her. May she RIP with the angels that she is.”

TerBlanche passed away in a residence in Los Angeles, as confirmed by online medical examiner records, although no details on the cause or manner of death were listed.

Her manager, Annie Spoliansky, told NBC News: “Esta was such a kind, loving, giving, and caring person. She cared deeply for all people and animals. She fed and looked after squirrels daily and cared for her two cats and recent kittens as if they were her own children. Esta was always generous and lovely to me, and I’m grateful to have known her. I’m devastated to learn of her passing.”

Spoliansky had also written on social media, “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my dear friend and client Esta TerBlanche. She was a beautiful and gentle soul who will be incredibly missed. Her long-running role on ‘All My Children’ will live on.”

Born on January 7, 1973, in Rustenburg, South Africa, TerBlanche won Miss Teen South Africa in 1991 before transitioning to acting. She starred as the Hungarian princess Gillian Andrassy Lavery on “All My Children” from 1997 to 2001. She also appeared in the TV series “Egoli: Place of Gold” from 1992 to 1995.

Actor Cameron Mathison, who played her character’s love interest Ryan Lavery on “All My Children,” paid tribute to her on Sunday. On his Instagram stories, he shared a photo of the two from the show with the caption, “RIP my sweet princess.” He also shared a photo of them smiling off set, writing, “Esta helped me last year when Red was sick and paralyzed, and I was struggling. One of the sweetest people ever.”

Deadline reported that TerBlanche was splitting her time between Los Angeles and South Africa at the time of her death.