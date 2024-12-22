Justin Baldoni Dropped By Talent Agency Following Blake Lively’s Harassment Complaint

Actor and director Justin Baldoni has been dropped by his talent agency, WME, following allegations of sexual harassment made by his co-star Blake Lively.

The agency announced its decision on Saturday, just a day after Lively filed a formal complaint against Baldoni, according to reports by Deadline.

The complaint, which Lively filed as a precursor to a lawsuit, follows months of speculation about tensions on the set of their movie It Ends With Us.

Lively accuses Baldoni of sexual harassment and causing her “severe emotional distress,” along with other claims. Despite the fallout, WME continues to represent Lively.

In the complaint, obtained by Page Six, Lively outlines several allegations against Baldoni, who not only starred in but also produced and directed the film.

She accuses the Jane the Virgin alum of improvising intimate scenes without her consent, adding unnecessary sexual content to the movie, and making inappropriate sexual remarks.

The complaint also claims Baldoni entered Lively’s trailer without permission while she was undressed, discussed his past pornography addiction, and shared details about his sexual experiences in front of her and other crew members.

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has dismissed Lively’s allegations as “completely false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious.” He claimed that the actress filed the complaint to repair her own reputation, accusing her of making “multiple demands and threats” during filming, including refusing to promote the movie unless her conditions were met.

In response, Lively accused Baldoni’s team of launching a smear campaign to damage her credibility. In a statement to The New York Times, she said, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

The allegations come after rumors of an on-set feud overshadowed the film’s release in August. The controversy has reignited discussions about power dynamics and accountability in Hollywood.

Neither WME nor Baldoni’s representatives have issued further comments. Lively’s legal action is expected to proceed in the coming weeks.