Parliament to enact stringent laws to tame betting, MP Osoro says 

Parliament plans to enact additional laws to control betting in the country.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro who is also chief whip of the majority in the House described as grave and unsettling the current wave of suicides among youth trapped in the vice.

”We are losing young lives and people are losing fortunes,this should not be allowed to occur,” stated Osoro.

The MP warned saying if allowed the vice would continue to pose a serious threat to their future and the nation’s development.

He Sunday expressed deep concern over the increasing number of young people engaged in sports betting and online gambling saying action must be taken.

“It is disheartening to see our youth, who should be focusing on education, innovation, and nation-building, falling prey to the false promises of easy money,” he said.

Betting ,he stated, not only drains their financial resources but also erodes the youths values but also productivity.”

He urged parents, schools, and religious leaders to intensify efforts in educating young people about the dangers of gambling.

“We must act swiftly to safeguard the next generation. Betting is not a career; it is a trap,” the legislator said.

Kenya is facing a growing crisis as an alarming wave of suicides among young people has been linked to the rise in betting and gambling addiction.

Over the past few months, there had been a disturbing pattern where young men and women, burdened by crushing gambling debts and the despair of financial ruin, have taken their own lives.

Osoro was speaking during a funds drive in Kitutu Chache North in Kisii.

His comments came days after Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) ordered TV and radio broadcasters to cut down betting, lottery, and gambling content within 14 days or risk having their licences revoked.

In a notice by Director General David Mugonyi, the Authority raised concern over rising complaints from consumers about the amount of betting-related programming aired on both television and FM radio stations.

Mugonyi reminded broadcasters that they are required under Sections 461(1)(a), (c), and (i) of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, to provide responsible programming that meets the needs of different sections of the community, observe good taste and decency, and ensure that advertisements are not deceptive or offensive.

“The Authority has observed that programming with respect to betting, lottery and gambling activities for most broadcasting stations exceeds the approved quota in the programme schedule contrary to the provisions in the Licence Conditions, Programming Code and Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998,” Mugonyi said in the letter dated April 23.

The Authority also cited breaches of the FM Radio and TV Licence Conditions on Adherence to the Programme Code and Complaints Handling Procedure, including failure to protect children and lapses in advertising standards.

Broadcasters have been directed to address these violations within two weeks. Failure to comply will trigger enforcement measures, which may include licence revocation under Section 46J(a) and (b) of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998.

“The purpose of this letter is therefore to notify all broadcasters to remedy these contraventions within 14 days from the date of this letter and adhere to the provisions in the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998: Licence Conditions and Programming Code,” Mugonyi stated.

He warned that the Authority would not hesitate to take action in line with Section 83A(1) of the Act if the violations are not corrected.