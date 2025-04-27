Taking proper care of a circumcision wound is very important to support healing and avoid infection. Whether the circumcision is recent for an adult or a child, good hygiene and gentle care are key to a smooth recovery. Here is how to clean a circumcision wound.

Wash Your Hands First

Always start by washing your hands thoroughly with soap and clean water. This helps prevent bacteria from reaching the wound and causing an infection.

Use Warm Water

Clean the wound gently with warm water. Avoid using soaps, antiseptics, or wipes unless advised by a healthcare professional. These products can irritate the sensitive healing skin. You can either pour warm water over the area or gently dab it with a clean cloth or cotton wool.

Pat Dry Gently

After cleaning, do not rub the wound. Gently pat the area dry with a soft, clean cloth or allow it to air dry. Keeping the area dry helps to speed up the healing process and prevents discomfort.

Change Dressings Carefully

If the circumcision wound is covered with a dressing or gauze, it needs to be changed regularly. Follow the doctor’s advice about how often to change it. Always use clean, sterile materials and apply any prescribed ointments such as petroleum jelly to keep the dressing from sticking to the skin.

Watch for Signs of Infection

It is normal to see slight redness and swelling. However, if there is pus, a foul smell, increasing pain, or fever, these could be signs of an infection. Seek medical attention immediately if you notice any of these symptoms.

Wear Loose Clothing

Loose-fitting clothing helps to prevent friction on the wound and promotes airflow, which helps healing. For babies, make sure the diaper is not tight, and for adults, avoid tight underwear or trousers during the healing period.

Avoid Soaking the Area

Do not soak the wound in a bath, swimming pool, or hot tub until it has healed completely. Short showers with gentle cleaning are fine, but prolonged exposure to water can delay healing and increase the risk of infection.

Be Patient with Healing

Healing usually takes about 7 to 10 days for infants and a bit longer for adults. Follow all care instructions given by your healthcare provider and allow the body the necessary time to heal properly.

