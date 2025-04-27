Police boss Lagat tours Upper Eastern amid ongoing operations on gangs 

The Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat, toured parts of Marsabit and Isiolo Counties to check on the impact of Quick Response Team’s efforts in supporting the ongoing Operation ‘Ondoa Jangili’.

He said the operation has recorded significant success in restoring law and order in the region.

During the visit, Lagat inspected key police facilities including the Sub-County Headquarters, DCI offices and Marsabit police station.

Several structural and logistical improvements were proposed and will be implemented reinforcing the Services’ commitment to enhancing service delivery

Lagat addressed teams at Badassa and Turbi QRU camps during a visit to assess the security situation in the Upper Eastern Region.

He commended the entire QRU team for their dedication to duty and urged them to remain vigilant in maintaining national security.

He toured various facilities within the camp and identified areas requiring improvement to align with the agenda of transforming police stations and service areas into centres of excellence.

He also discussed welfare, mental health, family values, and financial prudence, while reaffirming the service’s commitment to improving officers’ wellbeing.

He said if there is any officer who has mental issues he or she should always be helped.

Local leaders expressed gratitude for the improved security and peaceful coexistence among communities since the camp’s establishment.

Lagat assured them that the police remain dedicated to ensuring the safety of all Kenyans, as mandated by the Constitution.

The operation which targets Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) hideouts in the area has recovered several items including weapons and ammunition, walkie talkies, camera stands, a solar panel, a generator, Marijuana, among other things believed to be used by the militia in carrying out their illegal activities.

The operation started on February 3.

Police said the group has taken advantage of close family and cultural ties between the Borana of Kenya and Oromo of Ethiopia to infiltrate and hide amongst the population and continue committing atrocities causing untold suffering.

The operation was launched after both Kenya and Ethiopia accused the OLA of committing crimes in the area.

OLA is an armed opposition group active in the Oromia Region of Ethiopia.

The OLA consists primarily of former armed members of the pre-peace deal with Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) who refused to disarm out of skepticism of the deal, and former youth protestors who grew disillusioned with nonviolent resistance

Police said the high-level operation will target criminals conducting illegal operations that pose a serious threat to Kenyan national security.