22 injured in Kisii bound bus accident in Bomet

At least 22 passengers aboard a Kisii-bound bus were injured in an accident along the Bomet-Kisii highway at the Mumberes area of Sotik, Bomet County.

The accident happened Sunday morning, police explained.

Bomet County traffic police commandant Amos Namasaka said the bus veered off the road and rolled while avoiding a head-on collision with an oncoming car headed in the opposite direction.

“Some 22 people were injured and have been taken to the hospital,” he said.

The injured were rushed to Kaplong Hospital for medication.

Following the incident, a traffic snarl-up on the Kisii-Narok highway lasted an hour before normalcy was restored.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a swift response by Lokichogio Police officers to a tip-off from members of the public has led to the arrest of two young suspects, Lopua Ekuyen, 18 and Lokal Chara, 19, who were found in possession of an AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine.

The two are in custody, undergoing processing ahead of their court appearance. Meanwhile, the recovered firearm and magazine were taken for forensic analysis, police said.