I’m Not A Tourist, I Travel with a Plan – Ruto Tells Critics

President William Ruto has once again defended his numerous foreign trips that have attracted criticism from a section of Kenyans.

Speaking in Kimende, Kiambu County on Sunday, Ruto said the foreign trips are meant to benefit Kenyans, contrary to reports.

“You have heard that I have toured many parts of the world and I have travelled with a plan, I am not a tourist. Because for this country to change it has to be changed and that is done by thoughts and plans,” he said.

“As we speak our CS for Labour (Florence Bore) is in Saudi Arabia because we want to plan how our youth will get jobs everywhere.”

The head of state who has made 48 trips since taking office last year said the trips will also ensure that more Kenyans land jobs in other countries.

“There are some who will stay here in Rukuma and get jobs through the housing project, others will work in the ICT hub and others will board planes the go work outside the nation. Didn’t we agree that kazi ni kazi?” posed the President.

Dr Ruto also stated that he was grateful to God that he became president when things were tough for many.

”God has favoured me to be the leader of Kenya at a time when things are very difficult and I know he will give me the grace and the energy to serve the country,” he said.

DP Rigathi Gachagua has in the past encouraged his boss to continue making trips until a remedy for Kenya’s ailing economy was found.

“Continue going anywhere in the world, anywhere you will find many benefits for Kenyans,” he said.