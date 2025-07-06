Immigration officials at JKIA stop businessman Nazir NurMohammad Jinnah from flying to London

Businessman Nazir Bhaduralli NurMohammad Jinnah was Friday morning stopped from flying to London over claims he is under probe in Nairobi.

Jinnah who holds a British passport had arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport ready to depart for London aboard an Emirates flight when he was intercepted by immigration officials on July 4.

Officials said he was detained and arrested following a stop order request by detectives based at Nairobi Area Regional DCI.

The officials had an order dated June 25 for his arrest over claims of forgery.

Jinnah is not new to such controversy.

He had been subjected to impersonation investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who did not only find that he was practicing without certification but that he had minted millions from many.

He was charged eventually for posing as an associate of a reputable law firm in Kenya in a divorce case that had required him to travel to London as a lead counsel.

He was charged that between the year 2013 and 2017 in Nairobi with intent to defraud Herbas Singh Birdi falsely presented himself to be an advocate of the High Court of Kenya as an associate of Khaminwa and Khaminwa advocates.

He was sentenced to serve 18 months for presenting himself as an advocate .

The businessman was given an alternative of paying a fine each of Sh250,000.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Dolphina Alego found him guilty of presenting himself as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

He was also found guilty of making a document without authority and uttering false document.

“Conclusively, this court finds that the prosecution has proved their case in all the charges beyond reasonable doubt and this court finds that accused person is guilty herein and court convict accordingly,” ruled the court.

The charge sheet stated that with intent to defraud and without lawful authority, he made a letter for sale of property LR. No. (4/171-Nyari-Nairobi addressed to Singh purporting it to be genuine letter written and issued by Senior Counsel Khaminwa law firm.

During the hearing Law Society of Kenya categorically confirmed to the court Jinnah was not an advocate or it member.

He in March 2025 denied allegations that he stole Sh113 million from a Nairobi law firm and fled the country to evade justice.

Nazir Jinnah also refuted claims that he was employed as a manager at Conrad Law Advocates LLP, insisting instead that he is a consultant with a stake in the office that houses the law firm.

“I write to formally refute and deny the claims made in a newspaper article published on March 2, 2025, which falsely suggests that I have fled the country and that Conrad Law Advocates LLP or Conrad Maloba Associates owns the law practice and its associated office structures,” Jinnah stated in a letter to the law firm.

In a letter dated March 4, 2025, he asserted that he is the sole owner of all office structures and assets located at Crawford Business Park in Nairobi, as well as the fully fitted law offices at English Point Marina in Mombasa.

“I categorically deny the false narrative that I have fled the country. I am actively engaged in pursuing new business opportunities while undertaking financial restructuring for English Point Marina and other strategic projects across the world. Any claims to the contrary are not only defamatory but also an attempt to mislead the public about my current professional and business engagements,” he said.

The dispute is currently before the court after lawyer Conrad Maloba filed a lawsuit in November 2024, accusing Jinnah of fraudulently transferring Sh113 million from the law firm without consent.

The law firm is seeking court orders to prevent Jinnah from interfering with or transferring six high-end vehicles and a parcel of land in Kiambu County, which they claim were acquired using the allegedly siphoned funds.

However, in his replying affidavit sworn on November 20, 2024, Jinnah dismissed the accusations as frivolous, scandalous, malicious, contradictory, baseless, and a clear case of abuse of the court process.