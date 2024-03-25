Imogen Poots Sibling: The Story of the Actress’ Model Brother

Imogen Poots is an English actress known for her roles in various films and television series.

She was born in June 1989 in Hammersmith, London, England, and has appeared in movies like 28 Weeks Later, Need for Speed, The Look of Love and The Father.

Imogen also starred in the Showtime series, Roadies, and the Prime Video series, Outer Range.

She began her acting career at a young age and has garnered recognition for her compelling performances on screen.

Sibling

Imogen has one sibling, an older brother named Alex Poots who is known for his work as a model.

While not as prominent in the entertainment industry as his sister, Alex has made a name for himself in the modeling world.

He has likely been involved in various fashion campaigns, runway shows or other modeling projects.

The Poots siblings seem to have pursued different paths within the creative industry, with Imogen focusing on acting and Alex on modeling.

Their individual successes showcase their talents and dedication to their respective crafts.

Parents

Imogen’s father is Trevor Poots, a current affairs television producer, and her mother is Fiona Goodall, who works as a voluntary worker and journalist.

Career

Imogen began her career as an actress after initially considering a path in veterinary medicine.

She transitioned to acting after fainting during veterinary work experience and discovering her passion for the craft.

Imogen’s career took off with roles in various films and television series, including 28 Weeks Later, Need for Speed, A Late Quartet, Fright Night and The Father.

Her diverse roles showcase her talent and versatility as an actress.

Imogen’s dedication to her career led her to defer her admission to the Courtauld Institute of Art to pursue acting, a decision that proved successful as she landed significant roles in both film and television.

Personal life

Imogen was engaged to actor James Norton for six years before they reportedly split up.

They met in 2017 while working together on an adaptation of War and Peace and starred in Belleville at the Donmar Warehouse.

Norton and Imogen confirmed their engagement in February 2022 but have since gone their separate ways, with sources indicating that they grew apart due to busy work schedules.

The couple had been living together in east London before their split, and Poots had been supportive of Norton’s work, attending events like the opening night of A Little Life.

However, they have not been seen together for months and have unfollowed each other on social media, signaling the end of their relationship.