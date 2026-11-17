Pakistan’s jailed former PM Imran Khan has appealed for urgent medical treatment, saying that his and his wife’s health has been deteriorating.

“At 74, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive,” the cricket star-turned-politician wrote in a letter published by his lawyer Salman Safdar.

Authorities in Islamabad maintain that Khan gets seen weekly by doctors, who have assessed that he is of “satisfactory” health.

Khan, who faces more than 100 charges, has been in prison since August 2023. His wife Bushra Bibi was jailed along with him last year. Khan argues the cases against them, ranging from corruption to selling state gifts, are politically motivated.

Concerns over Khan’s health have grown louder in the past year, with his family claiming he has lost most of his vision in his right eye after prison authorities failed to take action.

In his letter, Khan wrote that doctors have told him he is “highly vulnerable to a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest”, and that his heart has already “suffered damage”.

He also expressed concern for Bushra Bibi, whom he says suffered a detached retina in April and underwent surgery in secrecy. Khan said he fears she may lose her sight without further surgery.

“I have fought impossible legal battles in countless cases, and I have not stopped. But the system has stopped giving me justice,” he wrote.

He said that he is being held in solitary confinement for up to 22 hours a day, where he is allowed neither visits by his family nor access to books and television, and that this has “taken a heavy toll” on his mental health.

He also claimed he had only seen his lawyers four times over the past year.

“I will only remain able to prove my innocence if I stay alive,” he wrote.

Pakistan’s parliamentary affairs minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry disputed these claims, saying Khan is “provided with all facilities in prison, including food of his own choosing”.

“[He] is currently the most well-accommodated prisoner in Pakistan,” the minister told reporters.

Authorities also say Khan was taken to a government-run hospital for an eye injection a week ago, where doctors deemed him “clinically stable”.

Khan, who previously captained the Pakistan national cricket team, served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

His arrest in May 2023 sparked large-scale, violent protests by supporters, who ransacked the corps commander’s residence in Lahore, smashing chandeliers and making away with furniture, paintings, and even peacocks, among other things.

At least eight people died in the protests and the army were called in to quell the violence.

Even behind bars, Khan remains a force in Pakistani politics.

Thousands of his supporters took to the streets in early October in a dayslong march, demanding his release. Authorities later ordered a crackdown on protests and imposed a state of emergency in Khan’s party stronghold, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former international cricket captains have made several appeals in recent months to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, insisting that Khan be given proper medical care.

By BBC News