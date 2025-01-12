Industries That Could See Big Growth in 2025

With the new year upon us, it’s a great time to explore what the business world might hold in 2025. Obviously, the trends we saw in 2024 are a good indication of what 2025 will bring. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any surprises on the horizon. With that in mind, here is a closer look at some of the industries we’re betting will see big growth and thrive over the next year.

Artificial Intelligence

This is an industry that is already taking off and appears to have limitless room for growth in 2025 and beyond. AI already has numerous use cases proving beneficial for businesses across various sectors. Everything from manufacturing to finance to healthcare has started to see positive returns, helping to fuel further investment in AI. Somehow, we may only be scratching the surface of how AI can help both individuals and businesses, making this an industry that should see tremendous amounts of growth over the next 12 months.

Online Casinos

The world of online betting, especially real money casinos that are accessible online or with mobile devices, has already grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. But that growth is far from over. More governments are starting to see the benefit of these platforms from a tax perspective and are making them legal for people to enjoy. Plus, the technology continues to improve, making online slot games and live dealer games more realistic than ever, replicating the experience of an actual casino. The more this technology improves, the more people will use online platforms for betting rather than traditional casinos. As a result, it’s projected that the online casino gaming market will exceed half a trillion dollars in 2025.

Digital Education

Developments in technology have helped to make digital education a more viable option for people. Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic helped to create a need for more digital education options. But even with the pandemic in the rearview mirror, this industry has continued to grow and show potential. Thanks to AI and other technologies, digital learning platforms have more tools and are more interactive than ever. This makes digital education options far more viable for students at all levels of their education, making this an industry that’s still worth watching closely.

Cybersecurity

Given the amount of our lives that we spend online and how reliant we’ve become on smart devices, cybersecurity has become exponentially more important. The industry already generates approximately $8 trillion annually on a global scale, a figure that could triple in the coming years. Any company that conducts business online or accepts online financial transactions needs to have cybersecurity measures in place. This means a vast majority of businesses will be making an investment or increasing their investment in cybersecurity over the next year, making this an industry of great importance that also has endless growth potential.

Video Streaming

The streaming war between companies like Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and others may be just beginning. Consumers continue to demand new and compelling content, so streaming services are doing their best to meet that demand. At the same time, companies in the streaming and entertainment industry are starting to invest in new technologies aimed at improving video quality and giving customers more personalized experience. This investment could help to lead to more subscribers for video streaming services, especially since consumers don’t necessarily have to limit themselves to just one, allowing an industry that’s already booming to keep growing.

Telemedicine

Like digital education, telemedicine became more of a necessity during the pandemic but still has room for growth. New technologies have improved the quality of telemedicine while governments have also played a role in supporting its growth. Of course, there are some limitations to telemedicine when it comes to surgical treatments. But telemedicine overall is making it easier for patients to see doctors while making doctors more efficient in their ability to see and treat patients. That efficiency combined with new technologies opens the door for this industry to grow substantially over the next year or more.

Robotics

While robotics may not be getting as much attention as AI, technology is just as compelling, creating a lot of room for growth. Robotic process automation (RPA) is slowly but surely making its way into a variety of industries, helping to automate tasks that are repetitive or unsafe to be done manually. In robotics, startups aim to pioneer advancements, while established brands like Microsoft and IBM strive for leadership in the field. With so much attention being paid to robotics and so many companies making headway, it’s a safe bet that we’ll be hearing a lot more about robotics in 2025.