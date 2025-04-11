Nairobi’s Prestige Plaza completes Sh400 million revamp

Retail Trade real estate investments firm Primrose Management Limited confirmed the completion of an extensive revamp project at Nairobi’s Prestige Plaza.

The revamp works, undertaken at a cost of more than Sh400 million, involved remodeling common areas, creating space for new outlets, integrating escalators, and developing Kenya’s largest interactive Family Entertainment Centre, Playza.

Playza covers an area of 35,000 square feet on two levels and boasts a 12-lane Bowling Alley, which includes four lanes of Hyper-Bowling supplied by US firm QubicaAMF, 12 interactive themed courses of Mind Golf, Bumper Cars, Strike Arena Ninja Challenge, a Kids’ Play Zone, Pool Tables, Karaoke Rooms, Party Rooms, and a Bar and restaurant operated by The Daily Cafe & Bistro.

With the latest additions, Playza complements the existing two-screen Prestige Cinema on the same floor, which has a capacity of 229 seats per screen.

Speaking when he confirmed the completion of the revamp works, Primrose Management’s Managing Director, Jitesh Upadhyay, said the firm is forecasting a steady recovery of the local retail trade economic sector driven by an upswing in leisure services.

“The recent revamp works are inspired by our corporate belief that retail fortunes are recovering. With the support of our finance partners, NCBA Bank, we have invested more than Kshs200 million in the Prestige Plaza touchups and a similar amount to integrate Playza, the most advanced Family Entertainment Centre in Kenya, to provide the ultimate shopping and leisure experience at Prestige,” Upadhyay said.

“Having celebrated Prestige Plaza’s 20th-anniversary last year, we decided to spruce up Prestige by adding modern amenities, including escalators, lighting systems, washrooms and created space for new retail outlets such as Home & Beyond, Azone Appliances, Bata and Aga Khan Medical Centre, Prestige Palm Banquet Hall in addition to the existing outlets including Naivas, Rossetti, Food Patio, amongst others to meet contemporary consumer needs.”

“Along with the new look and feel of the mall, we have a vibrant tenant mix, presently at 98% occupancy, which has resulted in increased traffic and an improved overall experience for our customers,” said Jimmy Ngugi, Commercial Director of GOInvest Property Consultants Limited, a real estate firm managing Prestige.