Infotrak Poll: Ruto Scores D, Rigathi E in 2023 Performance

President William Ruto has scored a D or 47 percent approval rating, in terms of his performance in the year 2023.

This is according to a survey by Infotrak Research Consulting.

The survey released on Friday showed that Rift Valley gave the President 50 percent, Western 49 percent, Nairobi and Central 48 percent, Eastern 46 percent, Coast 44 percent, North Eastern 43 percent and Nyanza 41 percent.

His deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, scored an E of 36 percent.

Gachagua received the highest score of 40 percent from Rift Valley, Central 39 percent, Western and Eastern 37 percent, Coast 35 percent , Nairobi and North Eastern 34 percent.

Kenyans gave the Raila Odinga-led opposition side a D.

1,500 respondents participated in the survey that was conducted between December 18 and December 19, 2023.

Interviews were conducted through Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI) across all 47 counties and eight regions. There was a +/- 2.53 % margin of error.

Government institutions scored Ds.

Counties and the Judiciary had a 47 percent approval rating while the police and county assemblies were given 45 percent.

The National Assembly and the Kenya Kwanza Cabinet got 43 percent while the Senate scored 42 percent.

Infotrak also noted that Kenyans are dissatisfied with its leaders and expect better from the country’s leadership.

“The writing is on the wall, a stern message for all leaders entrusted with shaping the nation’s future. As we step into 2024, the hope is for significant improvement,” said the report.