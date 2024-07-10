Injured Los Angeles Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Pulls Out Of Olympics

Los Angeles Clippers star and Team USA forward Kawhi Leonard will not play in the upcoming Olympics in Paris, officials said Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Leonard had been hobbling with an injured knee during L.A.’s first-round playoff loss to the eventual Western Conference-champion Dallas Mavericks.

“The organization and the Clippers determined it’s in Leonard’s best interest to spend the rest of the summer preparing for the upcoming season,” according to a statement from USA Basketball.

He played in Games 2 and 3 of the best-of-7 series won, 4-2, by Dallas.

USA Basketball added Boston Celtics guard Derrick White to the roster to take Leonard’s spot.

Team USA already has two other members of the championship Celtics on team on this squad, Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday.

The star-studded American team, featuring all-time NBA scoring leader LeBron James and 3-point shooing great Steph Curry, is set to open Olympic play on July 28 against Serbia in Lille.

The United States is gunning for its fifth consecutive gold medal. And while the Americans are heavy favorites to win it all, many of the NBA’s best players will be in this tournament and wearing uniforms that are not red, white and blue.

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić is expected to play for Serbia while two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to compete for Greece.

But the most likely challengers to American hardwood dominance would appear to be Canada and host France.

The hometown favorites feature twin towers Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert.

By NBC News