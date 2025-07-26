Insurance giant says most US customer data stolen in cyber-attack

Hackers have stolen personal information of a majority of insurance firm Allianz Life’s 1.4 million customers in North America, its parent company said.

“On July 16, 2025, a malicious threat actor gained access to a third-party, cloud-based CRM system used by Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life),” Allianz said in a statement to the BBC.

The German parent company added that the hackers were “able to obtain personally identifiable data related to the majority of Allianz Life’s customers, financial professionals, and select Allianz Life employees, using a social engineering technique”.

The data breach was only related to Allianz Life, according to the company.

The insurance giant disclosed the data breach in a legal filing with the attorney general in the US state of Maine.

It did not specify how many people had been affected.

In the statement, the insurance company said it had taken “immediate action” to contain the breach and had notified the FBI.

It said that there was “no evidence the Allianz Life network or other company systems were accessed, including our policy administration system”.

Allianz – which has over 125 million customers globally – added that it was in the process of contacting and assisting the individuals affected by the data breach.

A social engineering cyber-attack is when hackers pressure or trick users into giving away sensitive information, such as by impersonating a trusted company or person.

By BBC News