Investigate death of Albert Ojwang, Amnesty demands 

Amnesty International Kenya has demanded a thorough probe into the death of teacher Albert Ojwang while in custody at Central police station, Nairobi.

Ojwang was found with head injuries in cells after what police termed as self inflicted injuries. He was rushed to Mbagathi hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said they are investigating the death.

Amnesty said no Kenyan should lose their life in police custody, and those entrusted with their protection.

“Police officers have a legal and moral duty to ensure the safety and well-being of every person under their custody.”

“The death of Albert Ojwang while in detention raises serious questions that must be urgently, thoroughly, and independently investigated by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR),” said a statement from the agency.

The agency said the findings of these investigations must be made public, and any officers found responsible must be held fully accountable in accordance with the law.

“This incident is yet another stark reminder of the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and far-reaching reforms within our law enforcement institutions.”

Ojwang was the only son in the family and came from Homabay county.

He had a baby aged two months. He was a trained teacher and worked in Voi at a private school.

He had come home for the weekend when he is said to have posted a message deemed derogatory on his X page.

He was driven to Nairobi and booked at the Central police cells by a team of detectives from Directorate Criminal Investigations headquarters for grilling.

Police said Ojwang died by suicide.

He was alone in a cell when he was found with serious head injuries he inflicted on himself, police said.

He was rushed to Mbagathi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nairobi Police boss George Sedah said the victim injured himself in custody.

“He had injured himself in the head and was rushed to hospital where he died. He did not die in custody,” said Sedah.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

His friends camped at the station seeking explanation into the incident.

A team of detectives from Independent Policing Oversight Authority was expected at the station to join the probe.

The team wants to investigate if indeed the man died by suicide.

Meshack Ojwang Opiyo, the father of the late X influencer Ojwang narrated the events leading up to Ojwang’s arrest on Saturday afternoon, June 7, 2025.

Ojwang stated that at around 1 p.m., while he and his family were having lunch, he heard the sound of motorbikes approaching his home.

When he stepped outside, he was met by visitors who had arrived on three motorbikes, two parked behind the homestead and one in front, each carrying two people.

He welcomed them, and they introduced themselves as police officers.

“Yesterday (Saturday) afternoon at around 1 p.m., while we were having lunch, I heard the sound of motorbikes approaching the homestead. I went outside and was met by visitors who had come to my home. They arrived on three motorbikes; two came behind the homestead, and one came in front. Each motorbike was carrying two people. I welcomed them, and they introduced themselves as police officers.”

He said the officers told him they had come for his son, who was sitting on a stone at the time.

They laughed and remarked that they had brought handcuffs, saying not even a meal could be taken.

He said his son did not eat before they arrested him and put him in handcuffs. When he asked what his son had done wrong, the officers claimed that he had insulted their boss on platform X.

When he enquired further about which boss they were referring to, they told him not to ask too many questions and instructed him to follow them to the police station.

“They said they had come for my son, who was sitting on a stone. They started laughing, saying they had come with handcuffs and that no one could even eat. My son didn’t eat — they took him and handcuffed him. I asked what he had done wrong, and they said my son had badly insulted their boss on platform X. When I asked which boss they were referring to, they told me, ‘Old man, don’t talk too much; just follow us to the police station,’” he said.