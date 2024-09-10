iPhone 16 Pro & iPhone 16 Pro Max Specs

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max offer advanced technology and sleek design.

Here are key features and comparisons between the two models:

Design and Build

Finish Options : Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium

: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium Materials : Latest-generation Ceramic Shield front, textured matte glass back, and a titanium design for durability and style.

: Latest-generation Ceramic Shield front, textured matte glass back, and a titanium design for durability and style. Splash, Water, and Dust Resistant: Rated IP68, allowing for submersion in up to 6 meters of water for 30 minutes.

Sizes and Weight

iPhone 16 Pro : Width : 2.81 inches (71.5 mm) Height : 5.89 inches (149.6 mm) Depth : 0.32 inch (8.25 mm) Weight : 7.03 ounces (199 grams)

: iPhone 16 Pro Max : Width : 3.06 inches (77.6 mm) Height : 6.42 inches (163 mm) Depth : 0.32 inch (8.25 mm) Weight : 7.99 ounces (227 grams)

:

Display

iPhone 16 Pro : 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 2622 x 1206 resolution at 460 ppi

: iPhone 16 Pro Max : 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 2868 x 1320 resolution at 460 ppi

: Both models feature: Dynamic Island ProMotion with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz 2000 nits peak outdoor brightness , True Tone, HDR display.



Chip

A18 Pro chip

New 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores

New 6‑core GPU

New 16‑core Neural Engine

Performance

Chip : A18 Pro chip with 6-core CPU (2 performance, 4 efficiency cores), 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

: A18 Pro chip with 6-core CPU (2 performance, 4 efficiency cores), 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Storage Options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB for both models.

Camera System

Pro Camera System : 48MP Fusion: 24 mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture, second‑generation sensor‑shift optical image stabilization, 100% Focus Pixels, support for super‑high‑resolution photos (24MP and 48MP) Also enables 12MP 2x Telephoto: 52 mm, ƒ/1.6 aperture, sensor‑shift optical image stabilization, 100% Focus Pixels 48MP Ultra Wide: 13 mm, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 120° field of view, Hybrid Focus Pixels, super-high-resolution photos (48MP) 12MP 5x Telephoto: 120 mm, ƒ/2.8 aperture and 20° field of view, 100% Focus Pixels, seven-element lens, 3D sensor-shift optical image stabilization and autofocus, tetraprism design 5x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 10x optical zoom range Digital zoom up to 25x Camera Control Customizable default lens (Fusion) Sapphire crystal lens cover Adaptive True Tone flash Photonic Engine Deep Fusion Smart HDR 5 Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control Portrait Lighting with six effects Night mode Night mode portraits enabled by LiDAR Scanner Panorama (up to 63MP) Latest-generation Photographic Styles Spatial photos 48MP macro photography Apple ProRAW Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos Lens correction (Ultra Wide)Advanced red-eye correction Auto image stabilization Burst mode Photo geotagging Image formats captured: HEIF, JPEG, and DNG

:

Video Recording

4K Dolby Vision video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, 60 fps, 100 fps (Fusion), or 120 fps (Fusion)

1080p Dolby Vision video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, 60 fps, or 120 fps (Fusion)

720p Dolby Vision video recording at 30 fps

Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps

Action mode up to 2.8K at 60 fps

Spatial video recording at 1080p at 30 fps

ProRes video recording up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording

Log video recording

Academy Color Encoding System

Macro video recording, including slo‑mo and time‑lapse

Slo‑mo video support for 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps (Fusion)

Time‑lapse video with stabilization

Night mode Time‑lapse

QuickTake video up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision

Second‑generation sensor‑shift optical image stabilization for video (Fusion)

3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto)

Digital zoom up to 25x

Audio zoom

True Tone flash

Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)

Continuous autofocus video

Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video

Playback zoom

Video formats recorded: HEVC, H.264, and ProRes

Spatial Audio and stereo recording

Four studio-quality mics

Wind noise reduction

Audio Mix

TrueDepth Camera

12MP camera

ƒ/1.9 aperture

Autofocus with Focus Pixels

Retina Flash

Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 5

Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control

Portrait Lighting with six effects

Animoji and Memoji

Night mode

Latest-generation Photographic Styles

Apple ProRAW

Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos

Lens correction

Auto image stabilization

Burst mode

4K Dolby Vision video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

1080p Dolby Vision video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

Cinematic mode up to 4K Dolby Vision at 30 fps

ProRes video recording up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording

Log video recording

Academy Color Encoding System

Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps

Time‑lapse video with stabilization

Night mode Time-lapse

QuickTake video up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision

Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)

Spatial Audio and stereo recording

Battery Life

iPhone 16 Pro : Video playback: Up to 27 hours Audio playback: Up to 85 hours

: iPhone 16 Pro Max : Video playback: Up to 33 hours Audio playback: Up to 105 hours

:

Connectivity

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C connector.

Splash, Water, and Dust Resistant

Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529

SIM Card

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max use dual eSIM technology, supporting two active eSIMs and storing up to eight or more. They do not support physical SIM cards.

Hearing Aid Compatibility

The devices are hearing aid compatible.

Mail Attachment Support

They support various file types, including common image formats (.jpg, .gif, .tiff), Microsoft Office files (.doc, .docx, .xls, .xlsx, .ppt, .pptx), PDFs, Keynote, Pages, and Numbers files, as well as .zip, .ics, .txt, .rtf, and USDZ formats.

System Requirements

An Apple ID is required for certain features, along with internet access. Syncing requires macOS Catalina 10.15 or later, or Windows 10 or later with iTunes 12.12.10 or later.

Environmental Requirements

The devices operate between 32° to 95°F (0° to 35°C) and have a tested altitude of up to 10,000 feet (3000 m).

Language Support

The devices support numerous languages, including English, Chinese, French, Spanish, German, Arabic, Japanese, Russian, and others.

Additional Features