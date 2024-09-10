iPhone 16 Pro & iPhone 16 Pro Max Specs

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max offer advanced technology and sleek design.
Here are key features and comparisons between the two models:
Design and Build
- Finish Options: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium
- Materials: Latest-generation Ceramic Shield front, textured matte glass back, and a titanium design for durability and style.
- Splash, Water, and Dust Resistant: Rated IP68, allowing for submersion in up to 6 meters of water for 30 minutes.
Sizes and Weight
- iPhone 16 Pro:
- Width: 2.81 inches (71.5 mm)
- Height: 5.89 inches (149.6 mm)
- Depth: 0.32 inch (8.25 mm)
- Weight: 7.03 ounces (199 grams)
- iPhone 16 Pro Max:
- Width: 3.06 inches (77.6 mm)
- Height: 6.42 inches (163 mm)
- Depth: 0.32 inch (8.25 mm)
- Weight: 7.99 ounces (227 grams)
Display
- iPhone 16 Pro:
- 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 2622 x 1206 resolution at 460 ppi
- iPhone 16 Pro Max:
- 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 2868 x 1320 resolution at 460 ppi
- Both models feature:
- Dynamic Island
- ProMotion with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz
- 2000 nits peak outdoor brightness, True Tone, HDR display.
Chip
- A18 Pro chip
- New 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores
- New 6‑core GPU
- New 16‑core Neural Engine
Performance
- Chip: A18 Pro chip with 6-core CPU (2 performance, 4 efficiency cores), 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.
- Storage Options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB for both models.
Camera System
- Pro Camera System:
- 48MP Fusion: 24 mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture, second‑generation sensor‑shift optical image stabilization,
- 100% Focus Pixels, support for super‑high‑resolution photos (24MP and 48MP)
- Also enables 12MP 2x Telephoto: 52 mm, ƒ/1.6 aperture, sensor‑shift optical image stabilization, 100% Focus Pixels
- 48MP Ultra Wide: 13 mm, ƒ/2.2 aperture and 120° field of view, Hybrid Focus Pixels, super-high-resolution photos (48MP)
- 12MP 5x Telephoto: 120 mm, ƒ/2.8 aperture and 20° field of view, 100% Focus Pixels, seven-element lens, 3D sensor-shift optical image stabilization and autofocus, tetraprism design
- 5x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 10x optical zoom range
- Digital zoom up to 25x
- Camera Control
- Customizable default lens (Fusion)
- Sapphire crystal lens cover
- Adaptive True Tone flash
- Photonic Engine
- Deep Fusion
- Smart HDR 5
- Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with six effects
- Night mode
- Night mode portraits enabled by LiDAR Scanner
- Panorama (up to 63MP)
- Latest-generation Photographic Styles
- Spatial photos
- 48MP macro photography
- Apple ProRAW
- Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
- Lens correction (Ultra Wide)Advanced red-eye correction
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
- Photo geotagging
- Image formats captured: HEIF, JPEG, and DNG
Video Recording
- 4K Dolby Vision video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, 60 fps, 100 fps (Fusion), or 120 fps (Fusion)
- 1080p Dolby Vision video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, 60 fps, or 120 fps (Fusion)
- 720p Dolby Vision video recording at 30 fps
- Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps
- Action mode up to 2.8K at 60 fps
- Spatial video recording at 1080p at 30 fps
- ProRes video recording up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording
- Log video recording
- Academy Color Encoding System
- Macro video recording, including slo‑mo and time‑lapse
- Slo‑mo video support for 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps (Fusion)
- Time‑lapse video with stabilization
- Night mode Time‑lapse
- QuickTake video up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision
- Second‑generation sensor‑shift optical image stabilization for video (Fusion)
- 3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto)
- Digital zoom up to 25x
- Audio zoom
- True Tone flash
- Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
- Continuous autofocus video
- Take 8MP still photos while recording 4K video
- Playback zoom
- Video formats recorded: HEVC, H.264, and ProRes
- Spatial Audio and stereo recording
- Four studio-quality mics
- Wind noise reduction
- Audio Mix
TrueDepth Camera
- 12MP camera
- ƒ/1.9 aperture
- Autofocus with Focus Pixels
- Retina Flash
- Photonic Engine
- Deep Fusion
- Smart HDR 5
- Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with six effects
- Animoji and Memoji
- Night mode
- Latest-generation Photographic Styles
- Apple ProRAW
- Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
- Lens correction
- Auto image stabilization
- Burst mode
- 4K Dolby Vision video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 1080p Dolby Vision video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- Cinematic mode up to 4K Dolby Vision at 30 fps
- ProRes video recording up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording
- Log video recording
- Academy Color Encoding System
- Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps
- Time‑lapse video with stabilization
- Night mode Time-lapse
- QuickTake video up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision
- Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
- Spatial Audio and stereo recording
Battery Life
- iPhone 16 Pro:
- Video playback: Up to 27 hours
- Audio playback: Up to 85 hours
- iPhone 16 Pro Max:
- Video playback: Up to 33 hours
- Audio playback: Up to 105 hours
Connectivity
- 5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C connector.
Splash, Water, and Dust Resistant
- Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529
SIM Card
- The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max use dual eSIM technology, supporting two active eSIMs and storing up to eight or more. They do not support physical SIM cards.
Hearing Aid Compatibility
- The devices are hearing aid compatible.
Mail Attachment Support
- They support various file types, including common image formats (.jpg, .gif, .tiff), Microsoft Office files (.doc, .docx, .xls, .xlsx, .ppt, .pptx), PDFs, Keynote, Pages, and Numbers files, as well as .zip, .ics, .txt, .rtf, and USDZ formats.
System Requirements
- An Apple ID is required for certain features, along with internet access. Syncing requires macOS Catalina 10.15 or later, or Windows 10 or later with iTunes 12.12.10 or later.
Environmental Requirements
- The devices operate between 32° to 95°F (0° to 35°C) and have a tested altitude of up to 10,000 feet (3000 m).
Language Support
- The devices support numerous languages, including English, Chinese, French, Spanish, German, Arabic, Japanese, Russian, and others.
Additional Features
- Apple Intelligence: Built-in personal intelligence system with privacy protections.
- Face ID with enhanced facial recognition.
- MagSafe wireless charging.