IPOA Launches Investigation Into Police Involvement In Mukuru Kwa Njenga Killings

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has initiated an investigation into potential police involvement in the discovery of nine bodies at a dumpsite in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Nairobi.

The bodies were found yesterday, prompting immediate action from the oversight body.

IPOA Chairperson Ann Makori announced on Friday afternoon that the investigation was launched due to the proximity of the dumpsite to a police station, as well as widespread allegations of police involvement in unlawful arrests, abductions, and disappearances.

The dumpsite is located less than 100 meters from the police station.

“Considering that the location of the dumping site is less than a hundred meters from a Police Station, the widespread allegations of police involvement in unlawful arrests, abductions and disappearances, and in line with the provisions of the IPOA Act Section 7(a)(x), which dictates that deaths and injuries suspected to have been occasioned by actions, or inaction of the police shall be investigated by the Authority, a Rapid Response Team was this afternoon dispatched with instructions to obtain all information that may be relevant in unveiling the circumstances surrounding the deaths,” Makori stated.

She also urged the police to expedite forensic investigations to identify the deceased individuals.

“As the police investigations unfold, IPOA is keenly and independently undertaking preliminary inquiries to establish whether there was any police involvement in the deaths, or failure to act to prevent them,” she added.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had previously ordered the Inspector General (IG) of the National Police Service to investigate the matter and submit a report within 21 days.

This directive followed confirmation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that six female bodies had been retrieved from the dumpsite, all showing signs of being killed in a similar manner.

“As we await the findings from the post-mortem and forensic examinations, the DCI appeals to the public to cooperate with the authorities as investigations continue,” read the DCI statement.

“Pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution, the DPP has directed the Office of the Inspector-General of the National Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation and forward the resultant file for perusal within twenty-one (21) days,” the DPP’s office stated.

The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA-Kenya) through their chairman Christine Kungu promised legal and psychosocial support to the affected families.

“We will work tirelessly to gather all relevant information and provide any needed support to the authorities and the affected families. We remain committed to fighting for justice for all women,” Kungu said.