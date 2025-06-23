Iran says it launched attack on US forces at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base

Iran launched a missile attack Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites.

The announcement was made on state television as martial music played. A caption on screen called it “a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America’s aggression.”

The attack came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran.

Speaking to U.S. troops at the base in May, the president said “my priority is to end conflicts, not start them.”

“But I will never hesitate to wield American power, if it’s necessary, to defend the United States of America or our partners. And this is one of our great partners right here,” referring to Qatar.

“When we’re threatened, America’s military will answer our enemies without even thinking about it. We have overwhelming strength and devastating force.”

Iran said Monday night it attacked American forces stationed at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base.

The White House and Pentagon aware of, and closely monitoring, the potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, according to a senior administration official. The official was not authorized to comment publicly.

However, its President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on the social platform X just before the attack: “We neither initiated the war nor seeking it. But we will not leave invasion to the great Iran without answer. With all our being, we will stand by security of the beloved nation and will answer any wound on body of Iran resorting to faith, wisdom and determination. People! God takes care of us.”

By Agencies