IRGC claims MQ-1 drone shot down over Qeshm Island: What we know

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says its air defenses brought down an American MQ-1 drone over Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf on November 14, 2026. The IRGC’s public relations office said the aircraft was tracked before being destroyed by an “advanced interception system” operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force, according to reports carried by several international outlets.

The IRGC put the time of the interception at around 2:30 p.m. local time. In its statement, it also claimed that the incident brings its cumulative tally to 17 US MQ-1 drones shot down. Press TV, an Iranian state-affiliated outlet, further reported the IRGC’s claim that its forces have destroyed 56 MQ-9 drones in addition to the MQ-1s.

The claim was quickly picked up by media outlets including Anadolu Agency, CGTN, and Press TV. A widely shared post on X also cited Anadolu, Fotros Resistance on Telegram, and a writer named Oliver as sources. The reports consistently reflect the IRGC’s official announcement rather than independent confirmation of the strike.

That distinction matters. The central fact is that the IRGC claims to have shot down the drone and says this is its 17th MQ-1 kill. The footage released by the IRGC is presented as evidence, but its authenticity has not been independently verified. Likewise, the figure of 17 downed MQ-1 drones is an Iranian military statistic. There is no publicly available confirmation from the US Department of Defense or from neutral military observers to corroborate that specific number. The same caution applies to the claimed total of 56 MQ-9 drones destroyed.

The reports also place the incident within a broader period of military tension that began on February 28, 2026. In that context, drone shootdown claims can serve both operational and messaging purposes, making independent verification especially important.

For now, the record is clear on one point: Iran’s IRGC has announced the shootdown, released footage it says shows the interception, and repeated its cumulative drone tally. What remains unconfirmed is whether the footage and the numbers match the reality of the incident. Readers should treat the shootdown and the 17-drone tally as official Iranian claims pending independent verification.