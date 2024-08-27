Is Kenya Set to Acquire Turkish Bayraktar TB2 Drones?

Is Kenya is poised to become the latest operator of the renowned Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone? On August 23, Baykar, the manufacturer of the TB2, announced on its social media that Kenyan trainees successfully completed their Bayraktar TB2 UCAV training at the Baykar Flight Training Center in Keşan, signaling that Kenya may soon receive this advanced unmanned system. The Bayraktar TB2, capable of carrying lightweight, laser-guided bombs and flying for up to 27 hours, is expected to bolster Kenya’s defense capabilities.

Dost ve kardeş ülke Kenya’dan gelen kursiyerlerimiz, Keşan’daki Baykar Uçuş Eğitim Merkezi'nde #BayraktarTB2 SİHA eğitimini başarıyla tamamlayarak mezun oldu. Mezun olan kursiyerlerimizi tebrik ederiz.🇹🇷🤝🇰🇪 Trainees from our friendly and brotherly country, Kenya, have… pic.twitter.com/d2NwpN6kKC — BAYKAR (@BaykarTech) August 23, 2024

The Bayraktar TB2, produced by Baykar—a company owned by the family of Selcuk Bayraktar, the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan—has seen rising demand across Africa. This demand stems from its successful deployment in various conflicts, such as in Libya and Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, where it has proven highly effective.

African nations are increasingly turning to Turkish drones to enhance their military capabilities, particularly in combating armed groups. For countries like Niger and Togo, which face security challenges from jihadist groups, the affordability and operational efficiency of drones like the TB2 offer a way to develop significant air power without the substantial investment required for conventional air strike forces.

Kenya might be joining a growing list of African countries that have either acquired or expressed interest in the Bayraktar TB2, including Burkina Faso, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Togo, Niger, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, Mali, and Angola.