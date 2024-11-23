R&B Singer Khalid Comes Out As Gay After Being Outed Online: ‘I Am Not Ashamed Of My Sexuality’

Renowned R&B artist Khalid has publicly addressed his sexuality after being outed online.

The 26-year-old singer took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to confirm his identity, expressing confidence and self-acceptance.

“!!! there yall go. next topic please lol,” Khalid posted Friday evening, responding to speculation about his sexual orientation. When a user questioned, “Wait hope Mr Khalid isn’t GEHHH!,” the “Location” hitmaker replied, “I am! And that’s okay.”

In a follow-up post, Khalid explained, “I got outted [sic] and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality, it ain’t nobody’s business! But I am okay with me. Love y’all.”

Fans quickly rallied around the artist, emphasizing their support. One user commented, “The closet was glass, baby. But we accept you. It’s not about who you love; it’s about your artistry!” Khalid responded, “I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business.”

Another fan referenced his 2022 music video for “Satellite,” calling it an LGBTQ anthem, and criticized those who overlooked it. Khalid appreciated the sentiment, replying, “Thank you!!!! I was never hiding.”

Khalid’s confirmation followed allegations made by fellow artist Hugo D. Almonte on X. Almonte claimed to have had a personal relationship with Khalid and shared a selfie of them together. Almonte further alleged that Khalid accused him of breaking into his home following their breakup.

Despite the controversy, Khalid ended his social media engagement positively. “Aight love yall thank yall I’m off this,” he wrote, reassuring fans of his self-assurance.

The “Young Dumb & Broke” singer’s openness has sparked widespread discussions about privacy and respect for personal boundaries in the public eye. Representatives for Khalid have not yet responded to requests for comment.