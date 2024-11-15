Comedian Eric Omondi Arrested At JKIA Before Trip To Tanzania

Comedian Eric Omondi has claimed that he was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while attempting to board a flight to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, for an event.

Omondi shared the news on social media, stating that immigration officers informed him of a “stop order” preventing him from traveling.

“I have been arrested at JKIA just before I boarded a flight to Dar es Salaam,” Omondi said.

“As a brand ambassador for Skyward, we were launching the inaugural Dar es Salaam flight. Upon handing over my passport, the immigration officers informed me that there was a stop order and that I cannot travel. I have been detained.”

This arrest comes amid Omondi’s continued outspoken criticism of the Kenyan government. He has been detained on several occasions for protesting against government policies.

Most recently, on October 20, 2024, Omondi was arrested while attempting to stage a Mashujaa Day celebration at Uhuru Park to honor those who died during the Gen-Z protests in June and July.

Omondi’s partner, Lynne Njihia, confirmed the arrest, stating that his whereabouts were unknown and urging for his release.

She shared on social media, “Release Eric Omondi now, this is becoming too much. Eric Omondi’s whereabouts are unknown. Release my man please. Eric has been ambushed by unknown people together with Trudy Kitui. Kindly let’s spread the message. The Constitution is becoming powerless by the day. We clearly have no rights as the people of Kenya.”

This is not the first time the comedian has been arrested for his political actions. In June 2024, Omondi was detained after protesting outside Parliament against the proposed Finance Bill. He was also arrested while leading protests with local traders, known as “mama mbogas,” calling for better support for small businesses.

Despite his confrontations with the authorities, Omondi has gained widespread support for his charitable work through his ‘Sisi kwa Sisi’ initiative, which raises funds for those in need. Recently, he raised over KSh 1 million to help a high school student who struggled to pay school fees. Omondi also helped former Nation Media Group journalist Nasibo Kabale, who had faced financial challenges.

Omondi’s activism and charitable efforts continue to make him a prominent figure in Kenya.