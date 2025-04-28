Man in court over ‘offensive’ Facebook post against former Nairobi Governor Kidero

A social media user was on Monday arraigned for accusations of publishing “grossly offensive” content on Facebook that allegedly damaged the reputation of former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

It is alleged that on April 20, 2025, Bonface Mondi Nyangla, using a Facebook account under the name “Omondi Nyangla,” willfully posted remarks in the Luo language targeting Kidero.

Nyangala was released on a cash bail of Sh400,000.

According to the charge sheet, the said content was “grossly offensive” and “detrimentally” affected the reputation of the former county boss. ,

He had been arrested and spent the weekend amid protests from his friends and family.

Meanwhile, Cleophas Malala has suffered a setback after the High Court upheld a Gazette notice dated August 19, 2024, that removed him from the position of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Secretary-General.

In a ruling delivered on Monday, Justice Bahati Mwamuye quashed the decision of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) that had temporarily reinstated Malala.

The court emphasised that the Gazette notice effecting Malala’s removal remains valid and binding.

“The first respondent’s appeal before the PPDT is hereby terminated and shall not proceed before the tribunal. Any orders previously issued in favour of the respondent are hereby vacated,” ruled the court.

The court also nullified the entire proceedings before the PPDT, effectively closing the door on any attempt to challenge his ouster through that forum.

This decision cements the appointment of Hassan Omar as the legitimate UDA Secretary-General, consolidating the party leadership’s recent changes.

Omar, a former Mombasa Senator and a close ally of President William Ruto, is expected to steer the party as it prepares for upcoming political contests.

Malala, who had contested the move as unlawful and politically motivated, now faces an uncertain political future following the court’s decision.