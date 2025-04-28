Kenyan shocks many after buying Sh352 million worth of property in Dubai

Mystery surrounds the identity of a Kenyan who bought property worth more than Sh350 million in Dubai.

The curiosity arose after a video emerged of Dubai-based real estate agents taking stock of their latest sales at what appears to be the office headquarters.

A Springfield Properties sales executive was called up to the front, as his colleagues celebrate him for making staggering sales which, according to him, totalled around AED 10 million (approximately Sh352 million).

“I want to call Anjal for closing a bulk deal,” the event’s master of ceremony says.

“Ring the bell first, and then we will get into the details.”

“So, how many units did you close?” Anjal is asked. “I closed six units…for ten million (AED)…” he says.

He revealed the client who bought all six units was actually from Kenya.

“Where was he from?” the MC asks.

“He’s from Kenya!” Anjal replies.

“We sold a two-bedroom plus pool. Six units in Binghatti overall. Each price is around two million (AED). So, a total of more than ten million (AED).”

Anjal Singhv, a skilled sales representative at Springfield Properties, specialises in luxury properties from apartments, villas, townhouses and plots all across Dubai.

He was named ‘Agent of the Month’ for March 2025. Alongside Hassan Bin Khalid, Anjal was also celebrated for closing the most number of deals for the months of October and November 2020.

After watching the video, many Kenyans on X joined in the conversation, with most concluding that the ‘Kenyan investor’ in question must be from the political class, and the millions he splashed on lavish Dubai properties must be proceeds of corruption.

The identity of the buyer remains a mystery.

But many Kenyans have been guessing on the identity.

According to the Dubai Nomad, there are several factors which spur wealthy Kenyans into investing in Dubai and buying property in the luxurious Emirati state.

These factors include Dubai’s tax-free environment, lucrative rental yields, political stability and investment security, a booming real estate market, ease of foreign ownership and access to UAE residency.

“Kenya is emerging as an important market for us where affluent families are buying apartments to facilitate residence for their members pursuing an education or to house business partners who often visit Dubai,” said Alice Maigida of Danube Properties.

Many Kenyans are shifting their attention to Dubai for property because of the returns they get are higher.