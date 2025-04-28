Li Bingbing Siblings: Get to Know Li Xue

Li Bingbing, born on February 27, 1973, in Wuchang, Heilongjiang, China, is a renowned Chinese actress and singer who has made significant contributions to both Chinese and international cinema.

Raised in a modest workers’ family, she initially had no aspirations for an acting career, instead aiming to become a schoolteacher.

After enrolling at Jixi Normal School (now Heilongjiang University of Technology) at age 16, she briefly worked as a probationary music teacher in Harbin.

However, a friend’s encouragement led her to pursue acting, and in 1993, she enrolled at the prestigious Shanghai Theatre Academy, where she honed her craft.

Known for her versatility, striking screen presence, and dedication, Li has become one of China’s most celebrated actresses, seamlessly transitioning between Chinese films and Hollywood blockbusters.

Beyond acting, she is a passionate environmental advocate, serving as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and founding initiatives like the L.O.V.E. charitable organization to promote sustainable lifestyles.

Li has a younger sister, Li Xue, who has played a significant role in her professional life by serving as her manager.

Born into a close-knit family, Li’s bond with her sister extends beyond personal ties, as Li Xue has been instrumental in managing her career and co-founding Hesong Entertainment, a studio established in 2010.

Career

Li’s acting career began in 1994 with her debut in the film Spirit of a Policeman, followed by roles in Chinese television series such as Shang Yang Chuan qi (1997).

Her breakthrough came in 1999 with Zhang Yuan’s Seventeen Years, a critically acclaimed drama that showcased her ability to portray complex characters.

Despite the film’s domestic ban in China, it earned her international recognition.

In 2001, her role as Ling Chuchu in the television series Young Justice Bao made her a household name in China, establishing her as a prominent action actress in wuxia series like Taiji Prodigy and Eight Heroes.

Her cinematic breakthrough came with Feng Xiaogang’s A World Without Thieves (2004), which highlighted her versatility and earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Hundred Flowers Awards.

She continued to build her reputation with roles in Waiting Alone (2005), earning her first Best Actress nomination at the Golden Rooster Awards, and The Knot (2006), China’s entry for the Best Foreign Film at the 2008 Academy Awards.

Li’s international career took off with her role as the White-Haired Witch in The Forbidden Kingdom (2008), alongside Jet Li and Jackie Chan, marking her first major appearance in a global film.

Her Hollywood debut came in 2011 with Snow Flower and the Secret Fan, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

She gained further prominence playing Ada Wong in Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) and appeared in the blockbuster Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014), which grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

Other notable Hollywood roles include The Meg (2018), where she starred alongside Jason Statham, and Guardians of the Tomb (2018), a Chinese-Australian co-production.

In China, her performances in The Message (2009) and Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom Flame (2010) solidified her status as a leading actress.

Li has also ventured into production, co-producing and starring in 1911 (2011) with Jackie Chan through her studio, Hesong Entertainment.

Accolades

Li’s talent has been recognized with numerous awards throughout her career.

In 1999, she shared the Best Actress Award at the 13th Singapore International Film Festival for her role in Seventeen Years, a significant early achievement.

Her performance in The Knot (2006) earned her Best Actress awards at the 2007 Huabiao Awards and the 2008 Hundred Flowers Awards, underscoring her growing prominence in Chinese cinema.

In 2009, she won the prestigious Best Actress award at the 46th Golden Horse Film Awards for her role in The Message, a critically acclaimed espionage thriller.

She also received the Best Actress award at the 2006 Chinese Film Media Awards for The Knot and was honored with the Huabiao Award for Outstanding Actress for Seventeen Years.

In 2013, Li was named Asian Star of the Year by Variety and received the East-West Talent Award at the 4th Annual US-China Film Summit, recognizing her contributions to bridging Eastern and Western cinema.

Beyond acting, her environmental advocacy has earned her accolades, including recognition as “the most influential global ambassador” by the World Wildlife Fund and honors for her work with the United Nations Environment Programme.