Kenya Audits Foreign Doctors

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has launched a full audit of all foreign medical practitioners licensed to work in the country.

KMPDC Chief Executive Officer Dr David Kariuki said on Monday that the audit follows a directive by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

The move comes after serious concerns were raised about organ trafficking in Kenya, following a media exposé involving Mediheal Hospital.

“Upon completion, the council will release a detailed report within 90 days to provide transparency and address any concerns regarding the licensing process,” said Dr Kariuki.

Various stakeholders have also raised questions over how foreign medical practitioners are licensed in Kenya.

Dr Kariuki explained that the licensing process is governed by Section 6(5) of the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act of 2019 and the Medical Practitioners and Dentists (Inspections and Licensing) Rules of 2022.

He stressed that the council conducts a thorough evaluation of all foreign doctors according to the law.

“We wish to reassure the public and all stakeholders that the licensing process is carried out with the highest level of due diligence to uphold patient safety and maintain the standards of care expected in Kenya’s healthcare system,” he said.