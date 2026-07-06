Isaac Ruto sister killed in Southern Bypass crash Near Karen

A 60-year-old woman was killed on Tuesday morning following a road accident along the Southern Bypass near the Kenya Forest office in Karen, Nairobi.

Police said the crash occurred at about 6:20 a.m. and involved an Isuzu lorry and a Subaru Forester travelling from Lang’ata towards Kikuyu.

The Subaru allegedly failed to maintain a safe following distance and rammed into the rear of the lorry.

The deceased, identified as Ann Cherotich Chebochok, the wife of renowned tea sector stakeholder John Chebochok and sister to former Bomet governor Isaac Ruto was seated in the front passenger seat of the Subaru.

She sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their daughter sustained injuries in the accident and is reported to be in stable condition while receiving medical treatment. Police officers visited the accident scene, documented the incident, and moved the body to Lee Funeral Home Mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

The drivers of both vehicles were not reported to have sustained serious injuries. Police have launched investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

On Monday alone, 13 people were killed in separate road accidents in the country, police said. They included five pedestrians, three passengers, three riders and a driver.

At least 23 people were injured in the accidents and taken to hospitals.