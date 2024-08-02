Isabela Merced Siblings: Get to Know Jared and Gyovanni Moner

Isabela Merced, born Isabela Yolanda Moner on July 10, 2001, in Cleveland, Ohio, is an American actress and singer.

She gained fame for her role in the Nickelodeon series 100 Things to Do Before High School and starred in films such as Dora and the Lost City of Gold and Instant Family.

Merced made her Broadway debut at age 10 in Evita and has since appeared in various films, including Transformers: The Last Knight and Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

She is of Peruvian descent and has two brothers.

Siblings

Merced has two brothers: Jared and Gyovanni Moner. She is the middle child in her family.

Their mother, Katherine, is of Peruvian descent, while their father, Patrick Moner, is American.

Merced has often credited her family’s support as pivotal to her success in the entertainment industry.

Career

Merced began her career at a young age, making her Broadway debut in Evita in 2011 when she was just 10 years old.

She gained significant recognition for her role as Dora Márquez in the live-action film Dora and the Lost City of Gold, which was based on the popular Nickelodeon animated series Dora the Explorer.

Her breakout role came in the Nickelodeon series 100 Things to Do Before High School, where she played the lead character CJ Martin from 2014 to 2016.

Following this success, Merced appeared in several high-profile films, including Transformers: The Last Knight and Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

In 2018, she starred alongside Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne in the comedy film Instant Family, which further showcased her versatility as an actress.

Merced has continued to take on diverse roles, with upcoming projects that include a part in the sci-fi thriller Alien: Romulus and an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Madame Web, alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

In addition to her acting career, Merced has pursued music, releasing several singles and EPs.

Her debut EP, The Better Half of Me, was released in 2019 and highlighted her talents as a singer-songwriter, further expanding her artistic repertoire.

Awards and accolades

Merced has received several awards and nominations throughout her career.

She was nominated for a Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Female TV Star for her role in 100 Things to Do Before High School.

Merced also earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie Actress: Action for her performance in Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

In addition to these nominations, she has been recognized for her contributions to music, receiving accolades for her singles and performances.

Relationship history

Merced dated actor Jace Norman, known for his role in the Nickelodeon series Henry Danger, from April to November 2016.

Their relationship was public, with both sharing affectionate posts on social media during their time together.

The young couple received attention from fans and media outlets due to their status as rising stars on the network.

In 2017, Merced was rumored to have had a brief romantic involvement with Dylan Summerall, another young actor.

However, this relationship was never officially confirmed by either party, and details about their alleged connection remain scarce.

The rumored relationship was short-lived and did not garner as much attention as her previous public romance with Jace Norman.

Most recently, in 2022, Merced was linked to graphic designer Kianah, with the two being spotted together on several occasions.

They attended events and shared affectionate moments, leading fans to speculate about a potential relationship.

However, the couple has not been seen together publicly for some time, and Merced has not addressed the status of their relationship, leading to speculation that they may no longer be together.