Isabella Rossellini Siblings: Meet the Rossellini Siblings

Isabella Fiorella Elettra Giovanna Rossellini, born on June 18, 1952, is an Italian-American actress, model, and animal behaviorist.

She is the daughter of actress Ingrid Bergman and director Roberto Rossellini.

Rossellini gained fame for her roles in films like Blue Velvet and Death Becomes Her earning accolades including an Independent Spirit Award.

She was a prominent model for Lancôme and has directed several films, including Green Porno.

Siblings

Isabella has several siblings from both her mother and father’s sides.

She has a twin sister, Isotta Ingrid Rossellini, who is a set decorator and adjunct professor.

Additionally, she has a brother, Robertino Ingmar Rossellini, and a half-sister, Pia Lindström, from her mother’s first marriage.

On her father’s side, she has four half-siblings, namely Renzo, Gil, and Raffaella, as well as a deceased brother, Romano.

Career

Rossellini began her acting career in the early 1980s, initially appearing in Italian films.

Her breakthrough came with the 1986 film Blue Velvet, directed by David Lynch, where she portrayed the enigmatic character Dorothy Vallens.

This role showcased her talent and garnered critical acclaim, establishing her as a significant figure in Hollywood.

Following this success, Rossellini starred in notable films such as Death Becomes Her, a dark comedy directed by Robert Zemeckis, where she shared the screen with Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn.

Throughout her career, she has appeared in various other films, including The Innocent, Big Night, and The Smiths.

In recent years, Rossellini has continued to act in both film and television, featuring in series like Shut Eye and taking on roles that reflect her maturity and depth as an actress.

In addition to her acting career, Rossellini is well-known for her work as a model.

She began modeling at a young age but gained widespread recognition as a model for Lancôme starting in 1982.

She was one of the first models to successfully transition into acting while maintaining a flourishing modeling career.

Her work with Lancôme helped redefine beauty standards in the industry.

In 2016, at the age of 63, Rossellini made a celebrated return to Lancôme, challenging age-related stereotypes in fashion and beauty advertising.

Rossellini is also recognized for her innovative work as a director.

She created the short film series Green Porno, which premiered in 2008 and humorously explores the mating habits of various animals through creative storytelling and unique visuals.

The series was well-received for its educational content and artistic approach.

In addition to Green Porno, she has directed several other projects, including Seduce Me, which further delves into themes of sexuality and relationships.

A significant aspect of Rossellini’s life is her passion for animal behavior.

She holds a degree in animal behavior from Hunter College, and her interest in animals extends beyond her film work.

She has been involved in various conservation efforts and has spoken about the importance of understanding animal behavior to foster better human-animal relationships.

Awards and accolades

Rossellini has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, reflecting her significant contributions to film and television.

Recently, she was honored with the European Achievement in World Cinema Award at the 37th European Film Awards, recognizing her outstanding body of work in the film industry.

She has also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Stockholm Film Festival in 2020 and a Special David from the Italian National Syndicate of Film Journalists in 2023.

In addition to these honors, Rossellini won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead for her role in Blue Velvet and received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Crime of the Century.

She earned a Berlinale Camera award in 2013 for her exceptional performance in Left Luggage and was also recognized with the Silver Ribbon for Best New Actress for The Meadow.

Her work continues to be celebrated, as evidenced by recent nominations and wins, including a Special Mention at the Berlin International Film Festival and recognition at various film festivals around the world.