Lindsey Buckingham Siblings: Getting to Know Jeffrey and Gregory

Lindsey Buckingham is an acclaimed American musician and record producer.

He is best known as the lead guitarist and co-lead vocalist of Fleetwood Mac from 1975 to 1987 and again from 1997 to 2018.

Buckingham’s notable contributions include the iconic album Rumours (1977) and hits like Go Your Own Way and Tusk.

He has also released seven solo albums and is recognized for his unique fingerpicking guitar style.

Buckingham was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Siblings

Lindsey has two older brothers, Jeffrey and Gregory.

Growing up in Atherton, California, he was encouraged to pursue swimming but ultimately chose music.

His brother Gregory is notable for winning a silver medal in swimming at the 1968 Olympics.

Lindsey’s early musical influences came from playing guitar alongside his brother’s record collection, leading to his successful career as a musician and producer, particularly with Fleetwood Mac.

Career

Buckingham began his musical journey at a young age, influenced by a diverse range of artists, including the Beach Boys and the Beatles.

He formed a band called Fritz in the late 1960s, which included Stevie Nicks.

Buckingham’s arrival marked a significant turning point for Fleetwood Mac, as his innovative guitar work and production techniques helped define their new direction.

The band’s breakthrough came with their self-titled album, Fleetwood Mac, released in 1975. This album featured hits like Rhiannon and Landslide, showcasing Buckingham’s distinctive style.

However, it was their follow-up album, Rumours, released in 1977, that catapulted them to international fame.

Rumours became one of the best-selling albums of all time and included Buckingham’s iconic track Go Your Own Way, known for its emotional depth and intricate guitar work.

The album won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1978, solidifying Fleetwood Mac’s place in rock history.

Buckingham continued to push musical boundaries with the release of Tusk in 1979.

Although it received mixed reviews initially, Tusk has since been recognized as a landmark album that showcased Buckingham’s creativity and willingness to innovate within the genre.

After a brief departure from the band in 1987, he returned for their 1997 album The Dance, which was accompanied by a successful tour.

Buckingham remained with Fleetwood Mac until 2018, contributing to various projects and tours throughout his tenure.

In addition to his work with Fleetwood Mac, Buckingham has enjoyed a successful solo career.

He released his first solo album, Law and Order, in 1981, which highlighted his distinctive style and included the hit single, Trouble.

He continued to explore different musical directions with subsequent albums such as Go Insane (1984) and Out of the Cradle (1992).

In recent years, he has released several solo projects, including Under the Skin (2006), which features a more intimate sound focused on acoustic guitar work, and Seeds We Sow (2011), which received positive reviews for its songwriting and production.

In 2017, he collaborated with fellow Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie on an album titled Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, showcasing their enduring chemistry.

Awards and accolades

Buckingham has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

He won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1978 for Rumours, shared with Fleetwood Mac, and was nominated for several other Grammys, including nominations in 1998 for The Dance and Silver Springs.

In total, he has one win and seven nominations at the Grammy Awards.

In addition to his Grammy success, Buckingham was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998.

He was also ranked 100th in Rolling Stone’s list of The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time in 2011, highlighting his influence and skill as a guitarist.