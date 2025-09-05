Isiolo governor Guyo obtains orders to stop planned prosecution

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo has obtained a court order stopping his planned prosecution for robbery with violence and kidnapping.

Kiambu High Court judge justice Dorah Chepkwony issued conservatory orders stopping the planned prosecution.

She also certified his application as urgent and admitted it for hearing during the ongoing High Court recess.

“That a conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the respondents, their servants, agents, junior officers and/ or anybody from effecting and/or anybody from arresting, harassing, charging or otherwise interfering with the petitioners/applicants herein pending the hearing and determination of this application in the matters in connection with the alleged the offence of robbery with violence contrary to Section 296(2) of the Penal Code and the Offence of kidnapping contrary to Section 259 of the Penal Code,” said the order.

She directed the applicants to serve the Notice of Motion upon the respondents forthwith, whereupon the respondents shall file and serve their responses within seven days of service.

She added the application shall be canvassed by way of written submissions and the applicants shall file and serve his submissions within seven days, to be followed by the respondents who shall also

file and serve their submissions within seven of days of service.

The matter shall proceed for inter-parties hearing on the September 24, 2025.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kiyumbi had investigated the case concerning Guyo and seven others.

It is alleged that former Isiolo County Chief Officer of Health, Abdirahaman Mohamed and 15 Members of County Assembly (MCAs) supporting the Governor’s impeachment were at Outbark Hotel in Maanzoni, Machakos County.

The Governor and his supporters later arrived at the venue and, acting on his instructions, forcibly disarmed and attacked Abdirahaman.

He was bundled into a vehicle and kidnapped, the police claimed.

The investigation team said the Governor threatened Abdirahman before ordering his entourage to move him to the Ruai Sewage area, where he was blindfolded, beaten, and abandoned.

During the ordeal, Abdirahaman lost a licensed Glock pistol with 15 rounds, an iPhone 16, and Sh70,000 in cash, and personal belongings.

“CCTV footage from Outbark Hotel placed Governor Ibrahim Abdi Hassan alias Guyo alongside Abdullahi Jaldesa Banticah, Dade Boru, Abdirashid Ali Diba alias Ngila, Abdinur Dima Jiilo, Ahmed Duale, Josephat Mwangi Komu and Yusuf Maina at the scene.”

This Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Friday approved robbery with violence and kidnapping with Intent to cause grievous harm charges against Guyo.

Also to be charged are Abdullahi Jaldesa Banticah, Dade Boru, Abdirashid Ali Diba alias Ngila, Abdinur Dima Jiilo, Ahmed Duale, Josephat Mwangi Komu and Yusuf Maina.

Guyo and his team have denied the claims.

He and another group led by the former county speaker Mohamed Roba are involved in a political tussle.

The speaker led a failed move to impeach Isiolo governor Guyo obtain orders to stop planned prosecution

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo has obtained a court order stopping his planned prosecution.

Kiambu High Court judge justice Dorah Chepkwony issued conservatory orders stopping the planned prosecution.

She also certified his application as urgent and admitted it for hearing during the ongoing High Court recess.

“That a conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the respondents, their servants, agents, junior officers and/ or anybody from effecting and/or anybody from arresting, harassing, charging or otherwise interfering with the petitioners/applicants herein pending the hearing and determination of this application in the matters in connection with the alleged the offence of robbery with violence contrary to Section 296(2) of the Penal Code and the Offence of kidnapping contrary to Section 259 of the Penal Code,” said the order.

She directed the applicants to serve the Notice of Motion upon the respondents forthwith, whereupon the respondents shall file and serve their responses within seven days of service.

She added the application shall be canvassed by way of written submissions and the applicants shall file and serve his submissions within seven days, to be followed by the respondents who shall also

file and serve their submissions within seven of days of service.

The matter shall proceed for inter-parties hearing on the September 24, 2025.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kiyumbi had investigated the case concerning Guyo and seven others.

It is alleged that former Isiolo County Chief Officer of Health, Abdirahaman Mohamed and 15 Members of County Assembly (MCAs) supporting the Governor’s impeachment were at Outbark Hotel in Maanzoni, Machakos County.

The Governor and his supporters later arrived at the venue and, acting on his instructions, forcibly disarmed and attacked Abdirahaman.

He was bundled into a vehicle and kidnapped.

The investigation team said the Governor threatened Abdirahman before ordering his entourage to move him to the Ruai Sewage area, where he was blindfolded, beaten, and abandoned.

During the ordeal, Abdirahaman lost a licensed Glock pistol with 15 rounds, an iPhone 16, and Sh70,000 in cash, and personal belongings.

“CCTV footage from Outbark Hotel placed Governor Ibrahim Abdi Hassan alias Guyo alongside Abdullahi Jaldesa Banticah, Dade Boru, Abdirashid Ali Diba alias Ngila, Abdinur Dima Jiilo, Ahmed Duale, Josephat Mwangi Komu and Yusuf Maina at the scene.”

This Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Friday approved robbery with violence and kidnapping with Intent to cause grievous harm charges against Guyo.

Also to be charged are Abdullahi Jaldesa Banticah, Dade Boru, Abdirashid Ali Diba alias Ngila, Abdinur Dima Jiilo, Ahmed Duale, Josephat Mwangi Komu and Yusuf Maina.

Guyo and his team have denied the claims.

He and another group led by the former county speaker Mohamed Roba are involved in a political tussle.

The speaker led a failed move to impeach Guyo.