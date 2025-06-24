Isiolo speaker Roba claims political witch-hunt after arrest on attempted murder charge

Isiolo County Assembly Speaker Mohammed Roba was Tuesday arrested over allegations of attempted murder.

Roba was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) from a hotel in Machakos, where he was reportedly staying with several Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

Witnesses said DCI officers stormed the premises at around 1:00 a.m., disarmed Roba, and left the scene, only to return later in the morning to effect the arrest.

He was subsequently detained at the Machakos DCI office, where he recorded a statement.

Roba was later released on police bail of Sh100,000 and is expected to present himself again at the DCI offices as investigations continue.

Details surrounding the attempted murder charge remain unclear.

Roba later dismissed the allegations, describing the arrest as a politically motivated move designed to prevent him from presiding over a critical County Assembly session slated for Thursday, during which the impeachment motion against Governor Guyo is set for debate.

“This is a tactic to ensure I’m not available to oversee the proceedings,” Roba said, insisting he was unaware of the reasons behind the charge.

He was accompanied by his lawyers during the bail proceedings at Machakos Police Station.

The developments come against the backdrop of a High Court order issued on June 16 by Justice Heston Nyaga, which halted the impeachment process pending determination of a case filed by Guyo.

The court barred the County Assembly from admitting, processing, debating, or considering the motion tabled on June 10.

Justice Nyaga directed that the governor be furnished with the notice of motion and supporting documents within 48 hours and allowed parties to file responses within stipulated timelines.

The impeachment motion, tabled by Sericho MCA Abubakar Godana, accuses Governor Guyo of presiding over stalled development projects and failing to achieve county revenue targets.

All 18 MCAs reportedly supported the motion.

In the wake of the political turmoil, the MCAs have relocated from Isiolo to Nakuru and later to Machakos, allegedly for their safety and to avoid interference as they pursued the impeachment proceedings.

An official in the group hiding in Machakos claimed last week he had been abducted before being dumped in Ruai area.

Police are investigating the claims.

On Tuesday, a hurriedly planned public participation exercise in the area on the planned impeachment went on with majority of locals rejecting the plans.

A Nyeri court on Thursday ordered the reinstatement of the Isiolo County Assembly Clerk Salad Boru Guracha to office after his abrupt removal from office by the County Assembly Service Board.

Nyeri Employment and Labor Relations judge justice Onesmus Makau issued the orders after Guracha moved sued.

“The application is certified urgent and interim injunction is granted in terms of order 2 in the Motion pending inter-partes hearing.”

“That the application is fixed for inter-pates virtual hearing on 25th June 2025,” judge ordered.

He also ordered that the respondents be served Thursday and responses filed on or before June 24, 2025.

Guracha sued the Speaker of Isiolo County Assembly and the County Assembly Service Board.

“The Honourable Court be pleased to grant an exparte conservatory order, to preserve the office of the clerk of County Assembly, Isiolo county and to prevent any other person from discharging the functions of the office of the clerk- Isiolo County, pending the hearing and determination of the Application dated 17th June 2025,” his application said.

The board had on June 16 sent Guracha on a compulsory leave. This angered him.

This was meant to pave way for the pending debate for the impeachment of the governor.

The clerk said there is apprehension that in the interim, the respondents and the County Assembly of Isiolo, may appoint a person into the office of the Clerk of County Assembly, Isiolo County.

He was suspended from office for allegedly, internal administrative purposes which he contended is arbitrary ground and manifestly in violation section 22 of the County Assembly Services Act, which

limits the grounds for suspension or removal of the county assembly clerk.

The law says the clerk may only be suspended for inability to perform functions, gross misconduct or misbehavior, incompetence, bankruptcy, violation of the provisions of the Constitution and violation of the provisions of the County Assembly Services Act.

The clerk said no due process has further been followed as he was unilaterally suspended by the Speaker who chairs the board.