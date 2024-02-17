Israel Denies Plans to Send Palestinians to Egypt Amidst Growing Tensions in Rafah

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant categorically stated that Israel has “no intention” of evacuating Palestinian civilians to Egypt as part of its planned assault on Rafah in a press briefing on Friday, . Gallant emphasized the significance of the peace agreement with Egypt, highlighting it as a cornerstone of stability in the region.

The announcement comes amidst reports suggesting Egypt’s establishment of a buffer zone along its border with Gaza, potentially in anticipation of a scenario where Palestinian refugees seek shelter in Egypt en masse.

Discovery of Medications at Nasser Hospital Raises Concerns

Israel’s military claimed to have discovered medications bearing the names of Israeli captives during a raid on Nasser Hospital. The military asserted that these medications were found alongside weapons, although this claim has not been independently verified.

As IDF operations continue in Nasser Hospital: 🔴 IDF troops uncovered medications with the names of Israeli hostages inside the hospital along with weapons. 🔴 A report was received regarding the failure of electrical systems within the hospital. Our troops worked to repair… pic.twitter.com/S6Wpd3F6Re — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 16, 2024

Despite Israeli officials asserting “credible intelligence” that Hamas is holding captives at the medical complex, no concrete evidence has been presented. Hamas vehemently denies using the hospital as a base of operations or for concealing captives.

Developments Overnight: UN Reports Dire Situation, Arrests in the West Bank

Overnight developments include the United Nations reporting that people in Rafah are in such dire need that aid trucks are halted to consume food immediately. In a separate incident, Israeli forces reportedly arrested 11 workers from Gaza during a raid on Barta’a in the occupied West Bank.

A U.S. official revealed that police are no longer escorting aid in Gaza following an Israeli strike on a police-escorted aid convoy in Rafah. President Biden expressed strong sentiments to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, calling for a “temporary ceasefire to get the hostages out.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued an apology for her “inappropriate analogy” between Canada and Israel’s war on Gaza.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza Compounds Aid Delivery Challenges

David Satterfield, the U.S. State Department special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, expressed deep concerns over aid delivery in Gaza. Confirming an Israeli strike on police escorting aid in Rafah, Satterfield stated that it has become “virtually impossible” to move aid in Gaza without police escorts.

Satterfield pointed out that “criminal gangs” within Gaza are attacking aid convoys. However, the latest update from the UN humanitarian agency (OCHA) reveals that people in Rafah are so desperate that they immediately consume food taken from trucks.

While Satterfield mentioned the capability to move hundreds of truckloads of assistance a day over the border, OCHA data indicates a significant decrease, with less than 43 trucks entering Gaza on average per day between February 9 to 15.

The situation in Rafah remains tense, with diplomatic efforts underway to address the complex challenges and humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.