Israel, World On Alert Ahead Of Hamas Attack Anniversary

Israel placed its forces on alert Saturday ahead of the anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack, after a military official said the country was preparing its retaliation for Iran’s missile attack.

Security agencies across the world too heightened their alertness over fears of attacks to mark the day.

This saw operations to disrupt any such plans.

The alerts over possible attack from extremist groups came with Israel engaged in an intensifying war with the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which military chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said would be hit “without concession or respite”.

Ahead of the October 7 anniversary, thousands joined pro-Palestinian rallies in London, Paris, Cape Town and other cities.

Herzog, the Israeli president, said his country’s October 7 “wounds still cannot fully heal”.

Ahead of Monday’s grim anniversary, military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a televised briefing: “We are prepared with increased forces in anticipation for this day”, when there could be “attacks on the home front”.

The unprecedented October 7 2023 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians.

One year later, the war in Gaza continues while Israel has shifted its focus north to Lebanon and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The Israeli military said it had killed around 440 Hezbollah fighters “from the ground and from the air” since Monday, when troops began “targeted” ground operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel says it aims to allow tens of thousands of Israelis displaced by almost a year of Hezbollah rocket fire into northern Israel to return home.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog called Iran an “ongoing threat” after Tehran, which backs armed groups across the Middle East, on Tuesday launched around 200 missiles at Israel in revenge for Israeli killings of top militant leaders.

The missile attack killed a Palestinian in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and damaged an Israeli air base, according to satellite images.

It came the same day Israeli ground forces began their raids into Lebanon after days of intense strikes on Hezbollah strongholds across Lebanon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted Iran had twice launched “hundreds of missiles” at Israeli territory since April.

“Israel has the duty and the right to defend itself and to respond to these attacks and that is what we will do,” he said in a statement.

Netanyahu’s critics accuse him of obstructing efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire and deal to free hostages still held by Hamas.

A senior Hezbollah source said Saturday the group had lost contact with Hashem Safieddine, widely tipped to be the next Hezbollah leader, after air strikes in Beirut.

The movement is yet to name a new chief after Israel assassinated Hassan Nasrallah late last month in a massive strike in the Lebanese capital.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday said that “the resistance in the region will not back down”.

Hezbollah said its fighters were confronting Israeli troops in Lebanon’s southern border region, and early Sunday claimed to have repelled an attempted Israeli incursion into a border village.

The Israeli military said Saturday it had struck militants inside a mosque in Bint Jbeil.

It also reported frequent rocket fire from Lebanon while Hezbollah claimed a rocket attack on northern Israel’s Ramat David air base, and on a “military industries company” near Israel’s coastal city of Acre.

Hamas said Israeli strikes had killed two of its operatives in north and east Lebanon Saturday, which the Israeli military confirmed.

One of them was hit near Tripoli, Hamas said, the first such strike in the northern area.

Late Saturday Israel issued a new order for residents of southern Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, to evacuate.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said early Sunday that “more than 30” Israeli strikes had hit south Beirut and its outskirts overnight.

Across Lebanon, the wave of strikes on Hezbollah strongholds has killed more than 1,110 people since September 23, according to a tally based on official figures.

Israeli bombardment has put at least four hospitals in Lebanon out of service, the facilities said.

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it rejected a request by the Israeli military to “relocate some of our positions” in south Lebanon.

Ireland’s President Michael Higgins, whose country has peacekeepers in the mission, said Israel was “demanding that the entire UNIFIL… walk away”, which he called “an insult to the most important global institution”.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, visiting Damascus on Saturday after a stop in Beirut, renewed his call for ceasefires in both Gaza and Lebanon, while threatening Israel with an “even stronger” reaction to any attack on Iran.

French President Emmanuel Macron said it was time “that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza,” adding that France was not providing any.

He also criticised Israel’s decision to send ground troops into Lebanon.

US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators tried unsuccessfully for months to reach a Gaza truce and secure the release of 97 hostages still held in the Hamas-ruled territory.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Sunday an Israeli strike on a mosque-turned-shelter in central Deir al-Balah killed 21 people, while Israel’s military said it had targeted Hamas militants.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 41,825 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to figures provided by the territory’s health ministry and described as reliable by the UN.

