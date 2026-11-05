Israel’s president begins consultations with parties after election deadlock

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has begun consultations with political parties on whom to task with forming a new coalition government, after he received the official results of a general election last week he said had no clear winner.

Herzog told party leaders that “not every commitment and promise can be fulfilled” if they want to avoid a new election.

Neither the bloc of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his rival Gadi Eisenkot secured a majority in parliament.

Earlier, electoral officials said there was no evidence of irregularities and that unsubstantiated claims by Netanyahu’s camp of Arab-led parties “stealing” the election did not justify delaying the results’ certification.

The Shin Bet security service is investigating allegations of foreign interference in the election, but the head of the Central Elections Committee stressed that they would not fundamentally change the outcome.

In the election on 27 October, Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party and its far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies won 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. Eisenkot’s centrist Yashar party and three other Jewish opposition parties in his bloc won 48.

Two Arab-led alliances, the United Arab List and the Joint List, together won an unprecedented 19 seats following a surge in turnout among Arab voters.

That makes them potential kingmakers. However, all but one of the Jewish parties pledged before the polls not to work with them to form a government.

The role of Israel’s president is largely ceremonial, but after an election they have the role of inviting a Knesset member to form a government. That person will be given 28 days to do so, with a potential 14-day extension.

The president has wide discretion to pick someone they believe has the best chance of building a coalition. They do not have to choose the leader of the party with the most seats.

On Wednesday morning, Herzog was presented with the official results by Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg at a ceremony in Jerusalem.

“In recent days, we have heard voices trying to cast doubt on the election results and to undermine their legitimacy. This is a real danger,” Sohlberg said.

“One of the foundations of democracy is the ability to have a peaceful transfer of power. This stems from the understanding that the will of the electorate obligates us all.”

Herzog announced that he would begin the consultation process on Wednesday evening.

“In order to prevent another round of elections and to build a stable and good government here for the people of Israel, I expect the factions and their representatives to understand that, in the current reality, not every commitment and promise can be fulfilled,” he said.

The president also expressed confidence in the Shin Bet’s ability to investigate the allegations of foreign interference in the election and appealed for patience.

But he warned that Arab Israelis – who make up about one fifth of the population and often refer to themselves as Palestinian citizens of Israel – “must not be smeared”.

“I condemn the coarseness and racist expressions that we have heard recently. There is no place for them toward any community in Israel,” he said.

Earlier, Sohlberg told a meeting of the Central Elections Committee that the Shin Bet’s intelligence appeared to point to a “widespread phenomenon involving the influx of substantial funds into Israel from foreign states”, some of which were hostile.

It believed further investigation was needed to “connect the dots and determine the scale of the phenomenon with a high degree of certainty”, he said.

Last week, Israeli media reported that the committee had been presented with a claim that Qatar had provided funding aimed at increasing voter turnout in Arab communities. Qatar’s foreign ministry said it categorically denied the allegation.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of the Jewish Power party and an ally of the prime minister, called on the Shin Bet to arrest all the leaders of Arab parties and interrogate them “until these suspicions are fully clarified”.

Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen accused Ben-Gvir and the prime minister of attempting to “steal the election from the public”.

On Tuesday, Eisenkot alleged that Netanyahu and his Likud party were “trying to carry out a veritable pogrom against democracy and the rule of law”.

His comments came after Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara rejected a reported demand by Shin Bet chief David Zini – an appointee of the prime minister – to interrogate four Arab politicians, saying no evidence of wrongdoing had been presented.

Likud accused Baharav-Miara of trying to “obstruct the investigation and to cover up this serious case of manipulation of the electoral process by foreign actors”.

By BBC News