It’s fake account, I am not on X, lawyer Elisha Ongoya says

Lawyer Elisha Ongoya has asked police to investigate an X account impersonating him.

He told police he is not on any social media accounts.

Ongoya wants police to investigate the account @ongoya_ and take necessary action.

Ongoya reported the matter at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi.

He said he had also reported the matter to X, formerly Twitter for action but no action had been taken.

Ongoya sprung to popularity when he represented ousted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in his impeachment motion.

He trended on X following his cross examination of MP Mwengi Mutuse on his evidence against Gachagua.

Ongoya is a popular lawyer and law lecturer.