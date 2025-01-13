It’s fake: Police say no alert online on All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi

Police Monday dismissed as fake an alert circulating online suggesting there was a foiled attack at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

This had caused concerns online with many seeking to know the truth.

National Police Service spokesperson Dr Resila Onyango said the alert is fake.

“We are investigating the origin. There is no such an alert from any security agency,” she said.

Kenya has been a victim of terrorism on many occasions leading to deaths and loss of business.

This has caused disruption of businesses in general.

Last year in December, Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) Musalia Mudavadi said security agents successfully thwarted 47 planned terrorist attacks across the country in the past two years.

“During that period, several terrorists were eliminated, and the government secured 11 successful convictions,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi highlighted Kenya’s progress in combating terrorism and violent extremism, citing a significant reduction in the country’s Global Terrorism Index (GTI) score, which moved from high in 2023 to medium in 2024.

He attributed this success to enhanced collaboration at both local and international levels, noting the role of partnerships in training and equipment support.

The Interior Ministry revealed last said government allocated Sh20 billion to modernize the country’s security apparatus.

The funds have been directed towards acquiring specialized vehicles such as Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), drones, and advanced equipment to strengthen the fight against terrorism and reduce fatalities among security agents.

Despite these measures, Mudavadi noted that al-Shabaab remains the primary terrorism threat in Kenya, particularly in the North Eastern and Coastal regions.