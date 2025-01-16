Itumbi Says NIS Doing Great Things for the Safety of Kenya and Region

Head of Presidential Special Projects & Creative Economy Dennis Itumbi has praised the National Intelligence Service (NIS) saying it is the backbone of the stability of the country and region.

His comments come in the wake of criticism from among others Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justine Muturi the NIS was behind the abduction of his son Leslie last year in June.

Muturi fingered NIS Director General Noordin Haji for the incident and demanded an explanation on the motive.

Muturi was then the attorney general of the country.

On his part, Itumbi argued in a statement he stands with NIS and Noordin.

This is his statement.

“The truth is that it is very hard to Love the National Intelligence Service (NIS), it is actually easier to hate and criticize them. Especially when the real target of the criticism is the Government or the President himself.

NIS is always an easy target—silent, vigilant, without a voice of their own.

Should the NIS be criticized? Absolutely, Without a doubt. Every institution should be accountable.

Today, wacha niongee, initoke. (Let me express my feelings).

I had the rare privilege of joining the first group of Cabinet Secretaries for an intensive training at the NIS Headquarters—a tradition that immerses leaders into the profound duties of governance. Weeks later, I stood among Permanent Secretaries, again gaining invaluable insights, well before Noordin Haji assumed leadership.

These sessions, were opened by former DP Rigathi Gachagua, who praised the NIS’s crucial role and memorably told us “In NIS, systems cannot fail, they are designed to self correct, if you want to know how not to make mistakes you are in the right place.”

The sessions and presentations done by NIS officers were well researched and practical, emphasizing the essence and pride of patriotism, the sanctity of data integrity, the honor of government service, and the paramount importance of national security.

The takeaway was clear: Kenya’s future is a shared responsibility, and the well-being of every citizen is paramount.

Under Noordin Haji’s tenure, this legacy not only persisted but also encouraged dialogue with society as a whole, recognizing that opposing views might offer better solutions and should not be ignored.

Because Kenya belongs to us all—every voice matters.

Think about this: How many unseen threats does the NIS neutralize each day to keep us safe? Threats we may never hear of, but ones that could change our lives forever.

I wish I could recount their heroic acts—many of which were shown to us, others recounted in vivid detail, during both trainings.

There’s one particularly shocking story from Easter of 2015 and another in 2022 that remains etched in my mind. My heart yearns to pen both down, to share the bravery and sacrifice, but my hand is bound by a solemn oath and signature to carry it to the grave.

This is yet another testament to the nature of the NIS—silent guardians with only eyes to watch, ears to listen, but no voice to tell their tales.

At first, I approached these trainings with a skeptical heart. But I emerged with profound respect for the unwavering dedication of the officers serving in our National Intelligence Service.

They hold no issue for the criticism, even when unfounded. Instead, their commitment to duty flows as naturally and unyieldingly as the blood moves through our veins. Their focus remains steadfast, their resolve unshaken, as they silently uphold their sacred mission to protect our nation, undistracted by the clamor of doubt.

So, when a wave of condemnation sweeps over the NIS and its leaders, including DG Noordin Haji, I choose to stand apart. I choose to honor the unsung heroes who rise every morning with one mission: to protect us and our beloved Kenya.

So, should we remain silent about abductions? That’s not my point at all. Speak up, demand answers through thorough investigations, and together we must hold those responsible accountable.

But even as we raise our voices, let us not forget to reserve the respect due to one of our foremost institutions—an institution that embodies the very essence of our Coat of Arms, standing as a symbol of vigilance, strength, and unity in safeguarding our nation.

I choose to honor the unwavering commitment and steadfast integrity of all our uniformed officers.

This is not to deny that, within the ranks of the NIS, Prisons, NYS, Rangers, Forest Officers, Army, Police, our society and our neighbourhoods, a few rogue elements may exist. They do.

Yet, I choose to do what we often overlook—to salute the countless dedicated officers who work tirelessly, day and night, to safeguard our nation, uphold the rule of law, and maintain the order that allows us to thrive as a united country.

For Kenya. For all of us 2025: Moving Forward, towards happiness.”