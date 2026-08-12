Ivor Pandur Siblings: Getting to Know Maggie

Ivor Pandur is a Croatian professional footballer born on 25 March 2000 in Rijeka, Croatia.

He plays as a goalkeeper and currently represents Scottish Premiership club Rangers, where he wears the number 1 shirt.

Pandur has also been involved with the Croatia national team setup, including youth levels and senior squad call-ups around the 2026 FIFA World Cup period, though senior caps remain limited as of mid-2026.

Pandur developed through the youth system of his hometown club HNK Rijeka and has built a career across multiple countries.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Pandur has an older sister named Maggie, who was famously featured with him in a Hull City social media post during his time at his previous club.

Other than that, nothing much is known about her as she lives a private life compared to her popular brother.

Career

Pandur progressed through Rijeka’s youth ranks from around 2011 before making his professional debut for the club in October 2019 in a Croatian Cup match against Buje.

His league debut followed in December 2019 in a 3–1 win over Varaždin.

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He featured regularly in the 2019–20 season, contributing to Rijeka’s Croatian Cup success that year.

In August 2020 he moved to Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona on a long-term deal.

Appearances were limited, but he made an early impression by saving two penalties in a Coppa Italia shoot-out against Venezia on his debut.

Seeking more regular football, he joined Dutch Eredivisie club Fortuna Sittard, initially on loan in 2022–23 (where he started the majority of league matches) before a permanent transfer.

In January 2024 he signed for English Championship side Hull City.

He became a key figure there, helping the team avoid relegation in one season and contributing significantly to their promotion push and play-off success that returned them to the Premier League.

In the summer of 2026 he transferred to Rangers.

Throughout his path he has represented Croatia at multiple youth levels from under-15 to under-21, including appearances at under-21 European Championship tournaments, and later received senior squad recognition.

Accolades

With Rijeka, Pandur was part of the side that won the Croatian Cup in the 2019–20 season.

At Fortuna Sittard he earned Eredivisie Team of the Month recognition on more than one occasion (including October 2022 and August 2023).

His standout individual recognition came at Hull City for the 2024–25 season, when he collected the club’s Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year, and Supporters’ Player of the Year awards after playing a decisive role in the team’s survival and subsequent promotion campaign.