Ex-FBI chief James Comey faces federal charges for third time

Federal prosecutors have taken steps to charge ex-Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey with leaking national defence information, according to a court filing.

It marks the third time the justice department has moved to bring criminal charges against Comey, a longtime critic of President Donald Trump.

Few details are provided about the two counts in the three-page filing, but Comey’s lawyers said in separate court papers that the case stemmed from an alleged disclosure of classified information to the New York Times in October 2016, while he was head of the FBI.

Comey denied any wrongdoing in a video posted on Substack on Monday, calling the charges an “appalling abuse”.

“It would almost be funny if it weren’t such an appalling abuse of the department of justice, one that we cannot become numb to,” he said in the clip.

“Nothing’s changed with me – I’m still innocent, I’m still not afraid of these people and I still believe the independent federal judiciary.”

His lawyer, Patrick Fitzgerald, said in a statement that two different teams of prosecutors had investigated the alleged disclosure to the New York Times a decade ago during the first Trump administration.

“Both times the Government determined that no charges should be brought against anyone,” he said.

The attorney said the court filing “purports to charge Mr Comey with crimes that he did not commit”.

Comey was charged in Washington DC through a criminal information, which is a formal written charging document filed directly by a prosecutor.

This is different to a criminal indictment, which must be approved by a grand jury, a group of citizens sworn in to review if evidence is strong enough to prosecute.

Comey was fired by Trump during his first term, after the former FBI director opened an investigation into claims of Russian meddling in the US 2016 presidential election.

Since then, Trump has repeatedly called for his prosecution, and these charges are the administration’s third attempt to do so.

Comey was first indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2025 on charges that he had lied to Congress during testimony and obstructed a congressional proceeding.

He pleaded not guilty the following month before the case was dismissed in November.

In April 2026, Comey surrendered to authorities to face charges alleging that an image he briefly shared on social media posed a threat to Trump’s life.

The case stemmed from a 2025 Instagram post by Comey, which contained a photo of seashells on a beach arranged to read “86 47”.

“Eighty-six” is a slang term for “get rid of”, and prosecutors allege it encourages violence against Trump, the 47th president.

Comey denies any wrongdoing, saying he did not know what the numbers meant, and accusing the prosecution of political motivation. That case is ongoing.

By BBC News