James Holzhauer Net Worth

James Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler and renowned game show contestant, has a net worth of $3 million. He rose to fame in 2019 after an extraordinary run on the American game show Jeopardy, where he won 32 consecutive games. Known as “Jeopardy James,” his remarkable strategy and quick thinking earned him a total of $2.4 million in winnings during his initial run. With additional victories, his total Jeopardy earnings topped $3.4 million, making him one of the highest-earning contestants in game show history.

Early Life

Born on August 6, 1984, in Naperville, Illinois, James Holzhauer grew up with a passion for mathematics and sports statistics. The son of German immigrant Juergen Holzhauer, a chemical engineer, James excelled academically despite often skipping class and neglecting homework. Instead, he focused on studying sports stats and playing card games with friends. His talent for problem-solving and numerical analysis was evident from a young age, as he won accolades in physics and math as part of The Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering Team.

Holzhauer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2005. Three years later, he moved to Las Vegas to pursue a career in professional sports betting.

Game Show Success

Before his historic run on Jeopardy, Holzhauer made appearances on other game shows. In 2014, he appeared on The Chase, where he set a record for correct answers, and in 2015, he participated in 500 Questions. However, it was his Jeopardy debut on April 4, 2019, that propelled him into the limelight. Holzhauer won $43,680 in his first game and quickly broke records, earning over $100,000 in a single game six times. On April 17, 2019, he set a new single-game record by winning $131,127.

Holzhauer’s Jeopardy winning streak ended after 33 episodes on June 3, 2019, when he was defeated by Emma Boettcher. His winnings amounted to $2,464,216, placing him second in all-time Jeopardy earnings, behind Ken Jennings. Holzhauer later added to his Jeopardy total by winning $250,000 in the Tournament of Champions, $250,000 as the runner-up in the Greatest of All Time Tournament, and $500,000 in the Masters Tournament, bringing his total Jeopardy earnings to $3,464,216.

Philanthropy

James Holzhauer’s success on Jeopardy led to significant philanthropic efforts. In April 2019, he donated $10,000 to Project 150, a Las Vegas nonprofit supporting homeless and disadvantaged high school students. His charitable contributions continued, including a symbolic donation of $1,109.14 to the Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Reach Walk in honor of late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek.

Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, were awarded the Alex Trebek Person of the Year Award in 2022 for their contributions to Project 150 and other charitable causes. His philanthropy reflects a commitment to giving back to the communities that supported him throughout his journey.

Personal Life

James Holzhauer married Melissa Sassin, a tutor and fellow game show contestant, in 2012. Melissa had her own game show success, winning $28,800 on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 2014. The couple has one daughter, Natasha, and resides in Las Vegas.

