Mutt Lange, a Zambian-born British record producer and songwriter, has an impressive net worth of $225 million. He is widely recognized for his work with a range of renowned artists and bands, as well as his high-profile marriage to and subsequent divorce from country music star Shania Twain. The couple divorced in June 2010 after Lange’s affair with Twain’s then-best friend, Marie-Anne Thiebaud. In an ironic twist, Twain later married Marie-Anne’s ex-husband, Frederic.

Mutt Lange Net Worth $225 Million Date of Birth November 11, 1948 Place of Birth Mufulira, Northern Rhodesia Nationality Zambian-born British Profession Record Producer, Songwriter

Early Life

Born Robert John Lange on November 11, 1948, in Mufulira, Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia), Lange was raised in Durban, South Africa. His mother was German, and his father was a South African mining engineer. Nicknamed Mutt from an early age, Lange developed a passion for music, especially country music. He attended Belfast High School in what is now Mpumalanga province, where he formed a band, playing rhythm guitar and singing harmonies.

Mutt Lange Career

Lange has an extensive career in music production, working with a diverse array of artists, including:

AC/DC

City Boy

Def Leppard

The Boomtown Rats

Graham Parker and the Rumour

Outlaws

Foreigner

The Cars

Bryan Adams

Billy Ocean

Savoy Brown

The Corrs

Maroon 5

Nickelback

One of his most notable achievements was producing Shania Twain’s 1997 album “Come on Over,” which became the best-selling album of all time by a female artist.

Mutt Lange Achievements

Lange’s collaboration with Bryan Adams on the 1991 album “Waking Up the Neighbours” includes the hit single “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You.” This song, written for the Kevin Costner film “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” holds the record for the longest consecutive #1 UK chart single, remaining at the top for 16 weeks.

After completing national service in 1967, Lange pursued a music career. In 1969, he formed the band Sound Reason, followed by Hocus in 1971, which recorded one album and released five singles. He moved to the UK to advance his career in music production, beginning in earnest in 1976 with the band City Boy, producing five of their albums by 1979. His breakthrough came with producing AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” in 1979, followed by their iconic album “Back in Black” in 1990.

Work with Def Leppard

Lange’s collaboration with Def Leppard resulted in some of their most successful albums, including “High ‘n’ Dry,” “Pyromania,” “Hysteria,” and “Adrenalize.” He also worked with The Cars, Romeo’s Daughter, and Billy Ocean in the 1980s.

1990s

In the 1990s, Lange produced Bryan Adams’ “Waking Up the Neighbours” and co-wrote the record-breaking single “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You.” He continued to work with prominent artists such as Michael Bolton, Stevie Vann, The Backstreet Boys, and Shania Twain. In the 2000s, his collaborations included Muse, Maroon 5, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, and Britney Spears. Lange’s work has earned him Grammy Awards for two albums and three songs.

Personal Life

Lange met Stevie Vann in grade school, and they married in the early 1970s. After their divorce, Lange dated Oonagh O’Reilly for five years. He then married Shania Twain in 1993, and they had a son, Eja, in 2001. Their marriage ended in 2010 following Lange’s affair with Marie-Anne Thiebaud.

Lange is a strict vegetarian and follows the teachings of Sant Mat, an esoteric philosophy movement. He is also committed to environmental conservation, having purchased Coronet Peak Station in New Zealand in 2011 and protecting 130,000 acres as a conservation covenant in 2014. Lange prefers a private life, residing primarily in La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland.

