James Munene Thuku has emerged as the leading contender in the Roysambu parliamentary race, opening a 3.7-percentage-point lead over his closest rival, Kamande Mwafrika, according to the latest Mwelekeo Insights poll.

The findings point to a tightly contested race in the Nairobi constituency as political activity begins to build ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Thuku’s lead puts him at the top of the field, while Mwafrika remains within striking distance, setting the stage for a potentially competitive contest as candidates seek to consolidate support across Roysambu.

The poll provides a snapshot of voter sentiment at a time when prospective parliamentary candidates are increasingly positioning themselves and strengthening their political networks ahead of the next election.

Roysambu is among Nairobi’s politically active constituencies, and the close margin between the leading candidates suggests that the race could remain fluid as campaigns gather momentum.

The latest findings are based on Mwelekeo Insights’ November 2026 Roysambu MP poll. However, the research firm cautions that its open online polls are based on voluntary participation and should not be interpreted as statistically representative of the entire electorate.

The results therefore indicate sentiment among people who participated in the poll rather than a definitive prediction of the 2027 election outcome.

With Thuku currently holding a narrow advantage over Mwafrika, the focus is likely to shift to how the two contenders build their support base, engage voters and respond to emerging political alliances in the constituency.

The Roysambu race is expected to attract increased attention as the 2027 elections draw closer, particularly if the contest between the leading candidates remains as closely matched.