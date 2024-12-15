Jamie Foxx injured in altercation at his birthday dinner

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx’s birthday dinner was cut short after he was involved in an altercation at a Beverly Hills restaurant, leaving him needing stitches, his representative said.

The Django Unchained and Ray star was celebrating his 57th birthday on Friday.

Someone at another table “threw a glass that hit him in the mouth” and the matter is now in “law enforcement’s hands,” a representative for Foxx told the BBC’s US partner CBS News.

They added that the actor “had to get stitches and is recovering”.

Officials from Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed police attended Mr Chow, a high-end Chinese restaurant, after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police found there had been a physical fight between two parties at the restaurant, and that reports of assault with a deadly weapon were unfounded. They did not elaborate on what sparked the fight.

The representative told CBS News Los Angeles that Foxx was at the restaurant for a celebration, even though police did not specifically name him.

The police were called around 10:10 p.m.

It’s unclear whether any arrests have been made and no other information was provided.

The incident comes after Foxx revealed the cause of his hospital admission in April last year.

Speaking during a Netflix special earlier this month, the actor told the audience he’d suffered a “brain bleed that led to a stroke”.

He said he had a bad headache one day and asked for an aspirin, but before he could take it he “went out (blacked out). I don’t remember 20 days”.

At the time, his daughter Corinne Foxx said he had experienced a “medical complication” but the family did not share details about his health issues.

The star won an Oscar for best actor for playing musician Ray Charles in Ray in 2005. He was also nominated for best supporting actor the same year for his role in Collateral.

His other films include Baby Driver, Annie and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

