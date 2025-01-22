Jannik Sinner Siblings: Getting to Know Marc

Jannik Sinner, born on August 16, 2001, is an Italian professional tennis player currently ranked No. 1 in the world.

He has won 18 ATP singles titles, including two Grand Slams at the 2024 Australian Open and US Open, and four Masters 1000 titles.

Sinner is notable for being the first Italian to achieve the top ranking and has led Italy to victory in the Davis Cup in 2023 and 2024.

He began his professional career at age 16 and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a prominent figure in men’s tennis.

Jannik has an elder brother named Marc, who is adopted.

Despite not being biologically related, they share a close bond, often referring to each other as best friends.

Sinner has expressed that Marc is his go-to person for honest advice and support.

Sinner was born in San Candido, Italy, and initially pursued skiing, where he demonstrated considerable talent. He even won a national championship in the sport at just eight years old.

However, at the age of 13, Sinner made a pivotal decision to focus on tennis instead of skiing.

This shift was influenced by his growing passion for the sport and his desire to pursue a professional career in tennis.

To enhance his training, Sinner moved to Bordighera, where he began working under renowned coach Riccardo Piatti. This move proved crucial for his development, as it provided him access to better facilities and coaching.

Sinner had a successful junior career, winning the Italian Open and reaching the semifinals of the 2019 French Open junior tournament.

His performances at this level set the stage for his transition to professional tennis.

He turned professional in 2018 at the age of 16 and started competing in lower-tier ATP Challenger events, quickly making a name for himself.

In 2019, he finished the year ranked inside the top 100, becoming the youngest player to achieve this feat. He also won the Next Generation ATP Finals in November 2019, showcasing his immense potential.

The years 2020 and 2021 marked significant periods for Sinner as he continued to impress with strong performances at various ATP tournaments.

In 2020, he reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the French Open, defeating top players along the way.

The following year, he reached his first Masters 1000 final at the Miami Open and won four ATP titles throughout the season.

His consistent play also saw him reach the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

From 2022 to 2023, Sinner maintained a high level of performance, reaching multiple quarterfinals and semifinals at major tournaments.

His powerful baseline game and impressive shot-making drew attention from fans and analysts alike.

In 2023, he played a crucial role in leading Italy to victory in the Davis Cup, further solidifying his status as one of the top players on the international stage.

The year 2024 proved historic for Sinner as he achieved several significant milestones.

In January, he won the Australian Open, marking him as the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Later that year, he followed up with another Grand Slam victory at the US Open, establishing himself among tennis elites.

In June 2024, Sinner ascended to the No. 1 ranking in men’s singles tennis, making history as the first Italian player to achieve this milestone.

Sinner has won a total of 18 ATP singles titles, which includes 2 Grand Slam titles at the 2024 Australian Open and the 2024 US Open.

Additionally, he secured 1 ATP Finals title in 2024 and has claimed 4 ATP Masters 1000 titles, including victories at the Canadian Open, Miami Open, Cincinnati Open, and Shanghai Open.

Sinner has also achieved success in the ATP 500 category with 5 titles and in ATP 250 events with 6 titles.

His contributions to the Italian national team led to winning the Davis Cup twice, in 2023 and 2024.

In January 2025, he attained the prestigious World No. 1 ranking, becoming the first Italian man to do so.

His impressive win-loss record of 72 wins and only 6 losses in 2024 reflects a remarkable 92.1% win rate, along with a notable 19-match winning streak from late 2023 to early 2024.