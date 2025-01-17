Zaccharie Risacher Siblings: All About Aïnhoa Risacher

Zaccharie Risacher is a French professional basketball player born on April 8, 2005, in Málaga, Spain.

He was selected as the first overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2024 NBA draft, becoming the second consecutive French player to achieve this distinction after Victor Wembanyama.

Risacher is known for his shooting ability and size, standing at 6-9.

He recently suffered from a left adductor injury, which kept him out of a game against the Chicago Bulls.

Despite his youth, Risacher has already shown promising performances, including a career-high 33 points against the New York Knicks.

Zaccharie has one sibling, a younger sister named Aïnhoa Risacher.

Aïnhoa, born on July 13, 2007, is also involved in basketball, playing as a shooting guard and participating in international competitions like the FIBA Under-16 Women’s European Championship.

Career

Risacher began his basketball journey in France, joining ASVEL Basket’s youth program in 2020.

This marked the beginning of his professional development, where he honed his skills under the guidance of experienced coaches and alongside talented teammates.

His early years were crucial in shaping his style of play and preparing him for the challenges of professional basketball.

Risacher made his senior debut with ASVEL Basket in 2021, showcasing his readiness for top-level competition.

However, to gain more playing time and experience, he was loaned to JL Bourg for the 2023-24 season.

This move proved beneficial as he became a key player for JL Bourg, contributing significantly to their success in both domestic and international competitions.

During his time with JL Bourg, Risacher earned several prestigious awards.

He was named the EuroCup Rising Star for the 2023-24 season, recognizing his outstanding performance in the EuroCup competition.

Additionally, he was awarded the Best Young Player in the LNB Élite, highlighting his dominance among young players in the French league.

The pinnacle of Risacher’s career so far came when he was selected as the first overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2024 NBA

He made his NBA debut in October 2024 and quickly made an impact, scoring a career-high 33 points against the New York Knicks in November 2024.

This early success in the NBA has set high expectations for his future performances and solidified his position as a rising star in the league.

Risacher has also represented France on the international stage.

He played for France’s under-17 team, helping them in various youth tournaments.

In 2024, he was selected for the senior French national team, further solidifying his status as a rising star in international basketball.

Accolades

Risacher was recognized as the LNB Pro A Best Young Player for the 2023-24 season, an honor he received for his performance with JL Bourg.

Additionally, he was named an LNB All-Star in 2023, acknowledging his contributions in the French league.

Risacher also earned the EuroCup Rising Star award in 2024, highlighting his impressive play in the EuroCup competition.

He has also experienced success in team championships, including winning the LNB Élite title with ASVEL Basket in 2022.

Furthermore, he contributed to his team’s victory in the Leaders Cup in 2023.

Most notably, he was selected as the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, marking a significant milestone in his career.