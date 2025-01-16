Domantas Sabonis Siblings: Meet Žygimantas, Tautvydas and Aušrinė

Domantas Sabonis is a Lithuanian-American professional basketball player for the Sacramento Kings and the Lithuanian national team.

Born on May 3, 1996, he is the son of Hall of Fame player Arvydas Sabonis.

Sabonis has had a successful career, being a two-time All-NBA Team member and three-time NBA All-Star.

He was recently named Western Conference Player of the Week for Week 12 of the 2024-25 season, averaging 22.0 points, 20.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists during that period.

Siblings

Domantas has three siblings who have been involved in basketball to varying degrees.

Žygimantas Sabonis, born in 1991, is the oldest of the Sabonis siblings. He has played basketball in various European leagues but hasn’t achieved the same level of success as his brother Domantas.

Žygimantas is known for his height, standing at 6 feet 9 inches (206 cm), which is typical for the Sabonis family.

Tautvydas Sabonis, born in 1992, is also involved in basketball, though he hasn’t reached the professional level of his brother Domantas.

Like Žygimantas, Tautvydas is 6 feet 9 inches tall and has played in European basketball leagues.

Both Žygimantas and Tautvydas have followed in their family’s footsteps by participating in basketball, but their careers have not been as prominent as Domantas’.

Aušrinė Sabonienė, born in 1997, is the youngest sibling and the only sister of Domantas.

There is less public information about Aušrinė’s involvement in sports or other activities, as she keeps a relatively low profile compared to her brothers.

College career

Sabonis played for the Gonzaga Bulldogs from 2014 to 2016.

During his freshman year, he quickly established himself as a valuable contributor to the team, averaging 9.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

His performance helped Gonzaga reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, where they ultimately lost to Duke.

Sabonis’s freshman season was impressive, showcasing his potential as a dominant big man in college basketball.

In his sophomore season, Sabonis significantly improved his game, averaging 17.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.

This marked him as one of the top players in the country, earning him a consensus second-team All-American selection.

He was also a finalist for the Karl Malone Award, which recognizes the nation’s top power forward.

Sabonis's impressive play helped Gonzaga secure a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, though they were upset by Syracuse in the Sweet 16.

NBA career

Sabonis was drafted 11th overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2016 NBA draft but was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder on draft night.

During his rookie season with the Thunder, Sabonis averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, playing behind established big men like Steven Adams and Enes Kanter.

Despite limited playing time, Sabonis showed flashes of his potential, particularly in his ability to score efficiently and rebound effectively.

In July 2017, Sabonis was traded to the Indiana Pacers as part of a deal that sent Paul George to Oklahoma City.

This move proved pivotal for Sabonis, as he became a key player for the Pacers.

In his first season with Indiana, Sabonis averaged 11.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, significantly increasing his role and production.

Over the next few seasons, Sabonis continued to improve, becoming one of the most versatile big men in the league.

He earned his first NBA All-Star selection in the 2019-2020 season, averaging 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

In February 2022, Sabonis was traded to the Sacramento Kings in a deal that sent Tyrese Haliburton and others to Indiana.

With the Kings, Sabonis has continued to excel, forming a strong partnership with De’Aaron Fox.

In the 2022-2023 season, Sabonis helped the Kings break their 16-year playoff drought, earning his third NBA All-Star selection.

He averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game, solidifying his status as one of the top big men in the league.